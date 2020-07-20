The City of Gering broke ground and will begin construction on the new Softball/Baseball Quadplex in the southwestern corner of Oregon Trail Park at the corner of D Street and 13th Street.
City Engineer Annie Folck CQ said the $2.8 million project will help reorient and install two 200-foot baseball and two 200-foot softball fields into a large clover shape around a new concession stand in the center.
“The construction area is south of the pool and all around the former concessions building, which got knocked down two weeks ago as part of this project,” Folck said.
Folck said the baseball fields will be used by boys, ages 12 and under, and the softball fields are available for all ages and will be used by Gering High School.
The construction phase of the project will cost $1.8 million, Folck said, and is contracted to Eric Reichert Construction. As for the rest, $420,000 is budgeted for lighting and another $300,000 for finishing the fields.
“Pitching mounds, sodding and building the home plate area is pretty specialized work,” Folck said, “We wanted to break that out and contract someone who does that work so they can be up to the standards.”
The construction entrance opens onto 13th Street, and the city asked pedestrians and drivers to be cautious due to construction traffic.
The construction site will be fenced in, and no member of the public is allowed inside. In a press release, the City of Gering said if any baseballs, softballs or disc golf equipment lands within the construction zone, people will have to call the city at 308-436-2096 to get it back.
“Within 48 hours, the recreation equipment will be retrieved from the site by the contractor,” the release said. People can pick up lost items at the Gering Public Pool on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Amy Seiler, the director of parks, recreation and leisure services at the city said that process is in place until the project is completed, which is anticipated for late December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.