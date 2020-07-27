GERING — The City of Gering will eliminate two of its positions in at the Administration Building and Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley said more reviews of positions will be expected from other departments.
Cooley said the current six positions for finance, utility and clerical staff will be reduced to four positions.
“With technology and more proficient procedures put into place, we found we can carry out duties with less people,” Cooley said, adding that the current staff are guaranteed their positions until Oct. 31.
Cooley said all six were encouraged to reapply for the new jobs.
“With brand-new job descriptions and new positions and new pay, we wanted them to apply just like any member of the public,” she said.
Cooley said this review took six months and is part of an effort to upgrade procedures, technology and “be cognizant of public money.”
“It’s going to be city-wide, somebody has to be first,” she said. “It will be something stressed to all departments in the upcoming budget year.”
According to a press release, the new job descriptions will be reviewed by the personnel committee and sent to the Gering City Council for approval. Cooley said she anticipates accepting applications “in the next few weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.