Pride in craftsmanship drives the Cowan family as they operate their cabinet business in Gering.
Owner Chuck Cowan and sons Scott and Troy handle the design and assembly work at Cowan’s Custom Cabinets. Chuck’s wife, MaryAnn, keeps the books. Troy’s son, Jacob, is working in the shop, but will head to school in Hastings soon. And don’t forget, Charlie, the shop dog.
“Sometimes, it’s a challenge, but most of the time, it’s very rewarding,” Chuck Cowan said of working with his family every day. “We get to work with people who have stuff in homes that’s going to be there for generations, not just an overnight thing. It’s very rewarding to see something like that.
“I go into buildings all the time and see something that you wonder what the heck that was, and I ended up (having done) it. You forget how many things you do, but I’ve been at it 56 years.”
Cowan’s secret to keep going for that long?
“I honestly don’t know,” he said. “Doing good work and word of mouth is obviously the best thing I can do. Scott runs the Facebook page, and I think that helps quite a bit. I don’t know anything that would be just that alone.”
Chuck got his start in the business right out of high school working at Scottsbluff Sash and Door. He spent nine years there, then opened his own business and has been at it ever since. Building a kitchen and a bathroom in John Hegwood’s home led to more work as Hegwood built homes in the area and Cowan provided the cabinets.
“I like to do residential work,” Cowan said. “There is a lot of preliminary work on the computer, and I get to do that. The guys, of course, do the cabinets.”
Cowan hopes Scott and Troy will take over the company fairly soon when he retires, but he said the coronavirus has hit businesses such as his hard, shutting down for about six weeks.
“It hit this valley hard,” Cowan said. “A lot of people don’t realize that building and construction around here pretty much shut down. We have to go out farther and farther to get jobs. It’s just a fact of life everybody has had to deal with. Hopefully, this thing straightens up here, and we keep going. But the boys are going to, I hope, retire out of here, too.”
Since 1984, the business has operated out of the same location at Ninth and S Streets, and Cowan said he loves being in Gering.
“This is where I call home, and I want to stay here as long as we can,” Cowan said, pointing out that he and MaryAnn have been in Gering all of the 54 years they have been married.
The family has committed to the community with Chuck having served on the Oregon Trail Days committee and Troy currently serving on the city council.
A recent project to built a new altar area at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff has been a challenge, but Cowan is proud of how the finished project is turning out.
“I enjoy being able to build something that’s going to be there for generations,” Cowan said.
Having the family work together is something Cowan values and appreciates.
“The boys are committed to making this work, and keeping this going,” he said. “That’s very important to me.”
