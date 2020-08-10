From an early age, Lawrence (Larry) Gibbs had an interest in models and trains. That interest led him to the old sugar beet rail spurs that used to be prevalent in the region.
That interest has led Gibbs to write “Nebraska Sweet Beets: A History of Sugar Valley,” a 190-page soft-cover book about the history of sugar beet production in the region.
As a boy growing up on Long Island in New York, Gibbs fell ill with appendicitis and was given a model ship - the U.S.S. Franklin Roosevelt to be exact - to work on while he recovered. That project sparked an interest in plastic models that eventually turned into a love of trains among other things.
After a two-year stint in the Marines that took him to Vietnam, Gibbs arrived in the Panhandle to attend Hiram Scott College in 1968. It was there that he met Nita, now his wife of 51 years. Larry and Nita Gibbs made their home in the valley, building a house in Gering in 1975 where they still live today. Gibbs served the City of Gering for 34 years on the city council, taking part in such projects as the Civic Center and Robidoux RV Park.
When he arrived, Gibbs was surprised to see old steam locomotives still in use at the sugar factory. In 1973, he went to photograph the trains, figuring they would be retired soon. Some of those photographs have been published in various books and magazines.
“It finally got to me, I don’t know exactly, a bolt of lightning, said this is something you might be able to do, maybe your legacy,” Gibbs said. “I thought I’d sit down and do some research. The more I got into it, the more interesting it sounded. Finally, I approached the publisher with the idea, and they said, ‘Yes. Sounds good. Go ahead.’”
So, with the blessing of Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, Gibbs began gathering information from any source he could find. The history of sugar beets in Nebraska extends back to the first processing facility in Grand Island in 1890, later stretching to the Wyobraska area of the Panhandle.
Gibbs tells the story of rail spurs that used to dot the landscape of the region.
“I’ve always been a rail buff,” he said. “I’m a model train nut. The connection with the railroad and the sugar beets just seemed interesting, so I started doing research.”
Archives at Colorado State University gave some information about the history of Great Western Sugar, but focused more on the company’s Colorado history. At the Newberry Library in Chicago, Gibbs was able to locate corporate meeting minutes. Then he turned to newspaper archives of the Gering Courier and Scottsbluff Star-Herald housed at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. After that, it was on to more local newspapers to check archives. Gibbs scoured historical papers from Bridgeport, Bayard, Mitchell and Torrington, along the way finding more and more information detailing the early 20th century development of the processing factories.
“The story got more interesting, particularly in relationship to the Minatare factory and to the Torrington factory,” Gibbs said. “They were such a struggle to get them built. Minatare in particular was start-stop-start-stop.”
In the late 1910s and early 1920s, it was believed that if a community could land a sugar factory, that town would be successful.
“All of the communities around here thought that having their own sugar factory was the key to prosperity,” Gibbs said. “‘We get a sugar factory, we’ve got it made. It’s gold.’ So they all pursued sugar factories, some successfully, some not. The book cites some stuff, particularly in the case of Bridgeport. They never got a factory, but they thought they had one a couple of times.”
The history of the operations proved interesting to Gibbs, and he said he hopes the book will bring that story to the public.
“The process of making the sugar itself wasn’t so much interesting to me as it was the story of building the factories and establishing the industry and how important it was,” he said. “You know, this valley would not be what it is today had it not been for the sugar industry. Two things, the sugar industry and irrigation. Without those two things, we’d be just a backwater.”
Gibbs will be hosting a book sale and signing at the Civic Plaza at 11th and N Streets in Gering from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8.
“I hope somebody likes the book,” Gibbs said with a laugh. “There’s a lot of effort that went into it.”
