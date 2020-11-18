With the health and safety of all residents of Gering and the area as its first priority, the Gering Merchants Association announced Wednesday a decision to cancel the 2020 Christmas Holiday Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.
“After meeting with Panhandle Public Health officials last Thursday and subsequent discussions with the City of Gering, our health facilities and public safety officials, a collective decision has been made to cancel the Holiday Parade amidst the high transmissions and reported cases of COVID-19 locally,” RaNae Garton, chairman of the Gering Merchant, said. “This was a very difficult call for our Merchants organization and our Downtown business community to make today; but relying on the facts of community spread cases rising daily, we need to keep our Gering families and residents in mind and do everything possible to minimize community transmissions during this most critical time of the pandemic.”
While the parade is canceled; Santa’s Village lights will officially come on to kick-off the Holiday Season in downtown Gering on the evening of Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. There will be no organized Santa’s Village events this season on Saturday mornings. The Village will be set-up in the Gering Civic Center parking lot throughout the Christmas holiday with houses lighted at night for everyone to enjoy some holiday spirit safely and to take pictures with your immediate family throughout the Christmas season.
When visiting Santa’s Village this season with your families, merchants ask everyone to follow the directed health measures for all to wear masks, maintain six feet of social distancing, stay within your immediate family groups and wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.
For questions on the cancellation of the 2020 Gering Christmas Holiday Parade, contact Garton at 308-641-2842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.