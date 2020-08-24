Back to school — finally

Delburt Johnson looks back at his classmates as he enters Northfield Elementary on Friday. Johnson began first grade and prior to the first day, asked his mother when things would shut down again. She explained to him that shutdowns like those caused by COVID-19 aren't typical.

 Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald

For five months, they waited.

On Friday, Aug. 14, the wait was finally over for Gering students.

“From the looks of it, the kids are excited to be back, and I really think the excitement of the first day of school is still there,” Geil Elementary counselor Matt Janecek said.

Lincoln Elementary principal Pam Barker said her staff was well prepared for opening day.

“It went very, very smoothly,” she said. “I was very impressed with our parents and our students and our staff. They had their masks on, they were orderly, they did their jobs.”

Stephanie Body was dropping off her daughter, Emma Gibbons, for second grade at Northfield Elementary.

“I’m trying not to cry” said Body said about Emma. “She’s over the moon.”

For Geil third-grade mom Amy Lee, the day was a big one.

“I think it is so important to have them back in school,” Lee said.

Elise Balin, Justin Garcia, Kamie Stephen and Mark McCarthy contributed to this story

