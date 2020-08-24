As dozens of colorful hot air balloons inflated during the weekend’s Old West Balloon Fest one was truly unique.
The Big Top Balloon, piloted by Mark Whiting of Centennial, Colorado, is hand-painted, one of only five of its kind still flying.
The yellow center section adorned with images of a variety of circus animals and performers was all hand-painted and has a special coating. The work took 1,100 hours, and was completed by artist Charlie Market in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Market is no longer painting balloons as age has made his hands unsteady.
“I don’t know anybody, even good artists, who could match that,” Whiting said. “It’s unfortunate, but it is fortunate. There were 27 made, five still flying, including this one. Out of those five, most of them are still really air worthy because the painting adds a coating to the fabric that makes the fabric last longer.”
Whiting takes extra caution any time he raises the Big Top.
“Because it’s a hand-painted balloon, I can’t hurt it,” he said. “Because if I hurt it, if I damage it, it’s done. It can’t be repaired.”
His own health has slowed Whiting, but he likes to fly as often as he can, making Friday morning’s cancellation due to wind frustrating for him. Even though he was sure early on that the balloons wouldn’t go up Friday morning, his crew laid out the envelope anyway.
“This is our first event, not only because of the COVID, but because of my health,” he said. “I was so looking forward to flying. That’s why I’m stretched out. First of all, I want you to see the balloon. If (the wind) did calm down, which it’s not going to, but if it did calm down, I’d be ready to go.”
The Old West Balloon Fest is an enjoyable event for Whiting because he likes the area and the people.
“I don’t know too many people in Scottsbluff or Gering, but the people I do know, I love seeing them,” he said. “The people (here) are just fabulous. Nice people.”
Piloting a balloon is a labor of love for Whiting and so many others like him, but the freedom makes it worthwhile.
“There’s no feeling like being in a balloon,” he said. “If you haven’t flown, you should. Most people call it their bucket list, for a reason. Once they satisfy the bucket list, generally they want more. Generally.
“It’s one of those kinds of feelings when you’re up there — I don’t want to say this loosely, it’s unfair to be loose — but you feel like you’re controlling something you shouldn’t be controlling. Mother Nature isn’t friendly if you challenge her. If you don’t challenge her — if you just play with her, what she’s giving you - the freedom is unbelievable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.