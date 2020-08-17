What better way to spend a summer morning than playing in Legion Park. That’s just what Fiona Harris and Teyla and Parker Johnson were doing Monday.

Just another day in the park

Parker Johnson reaches the bottom of the circular slide at Legion Park in Gering. Johnson was playing in the park Monday morning to beat the heat.
Just another day in the park

Fiona Harris (right) leads the way for Teyla Parker as they climb on the playground equipment at Legion Park in Gering Monday morning.
Just another day in the park

Teyla Johnson plays with the digging tool at Legion Park in Gering Monday, Aug. 10. Johnson was playing with her brother Parker and friend Fiona Harris.
Just another day in the park

Parker Johnson goes down a slide at Legion Park in Gering Monday morning.
Just another day in the park

Fiona Harris was enjoying the day at the playground in Legion Park in Gering Monday morning. The slide was one of her favorites.

