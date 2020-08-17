Gering Public Library announced a local author showcase featuring Doug Chamberlain and Lawrence Gibbs from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Gering Library.
Gering resident Lawrence Gibbs worked as an operations manager for Great Western Sugar and then owned his own business for several years. Gibbs has been on the Gering City Council and served on several boards and committees in the community. He is also a Marine Corps Viet Nam Vet.
“Nebraska Sweet Beets: A history of the Sugar Valley” by Lawrence Gibbs
Sugar beets are as tenaciously rooted in Nebraska’s history as they are in its soil, especially in a seventy mile stretch of the North Platte Valley that extends into eastern Wyoming. The height of the beet boom occurred in the early part of the twentieth century as Wyobraskan towns courted factory locations as feverishly as rival sugar companies competed for territory. An irrigation network turned the region into America’s Valley of the Nile. From neglected beet dumps and abandoned rail spurs to silos ready for future harvests, explore Sugar Valley’s heritage with Lawrence Gibbs.
Doug Chamberlain lives in La Grange, Wyoming. He served as Marine Infantry Officer in the Viet Nam war. His life changing experiences in that war proved to haunt him during his search to solve a mystery that spanned 50 years...and Bury Him details the sordid facts and the horrible truth that had eluded him.
“Bury Him: A memoir of the Viet Nam War” by Doug Chamberlain
In this frank, engaging memoir, Captain Chamberlain chronicles the missions, personal courage and sacrifice of the Marines he was privileged to command; painfully recalls the unspeakable order he and his Marines were forced to obey; and the cover-up which followed. Nearly four decades later, Captain Chamberlain makes right what was wrong; brings some closure to the men who were under his command; and attempts to put to rest the guilt which plagued his military career and life. Unlike most books on the Viet Nam War, this book is written at a tactical level by a Marine Company Commander who was there.
We will have refreshments and the authors will bring books for purchase. This program is free and open to the public.
Contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org for more information.
