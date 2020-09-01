130 Years Ago
Ashford announced it would inaugurate a fight to remove the county seat of Banner County to that point.
Martin Gering, A.B. Wood, A.R. Akers and L. Feltham left for the state fair at Lincoln with an agricultural exhibit.
Some of the names found in the Courier advertising: O.H. Parkings, A.E. Stoner, John M. Moon, John R. Stiles, W.R. Akers, W.E. Ingraham, O.O. Fanning, George N. Petty.
120 Years Ago
The Gering and Southern Railroad Company was incorporated.
Milton Byal, A.H. Fuller and J.J. Boyer were delegates to the Republican state convention at Lincoln.
T.C. Henry, canal promoter, filed a homestead on Scotts Bluff, but it was rejected by the land office.
110 Years Ago
Jeremiah Nolan, father of John Nolan, died, aged 86.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Sams, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lewis, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. George Emery, a son.
100 Years Ago
Married: Guy Steele and Miss Doris Frye.
Frank Driscoll, 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Driscoll, was killed in an accident at Edgemont, South Dakota.
Robert G. Simmons was elected state commander of the American Legion.
The chief topic of discussion up around Kiowa section was where the new town would be located on the Union Pacific extension just reaching the locality.
90 Years Ago
M.H. McHenry, 61, clerk of the district court and former county clerk, died following a paralytic stroke. His daughter, Cora Belle Scofield, was appointed his successor.
Initial enrollment of the Gering School was 787.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Ted Miller, a son; to Mr. and Mrs. Galin Jordan, a daughter.
Died: Mrs. Marie Elizabeth Haun, 74, Gering; Clarence A. James, 49, Banner County.
80 Years Ago
Died: Weston H. White, early settler of the valley; Casper Lohrie, Gering valley farmer; Mr. S.N. Larson, Banner County pioneer; Hartson A. Mark, pioneer photographer and newspaper man who lived as a hermit for many years, Morrill.
Clyde Garrett and John Labertew, local aviators, were in serious condition following a crash in the Ralph Campbell meadow east of Gering.
Married: Helen Shafer and Ira Houghtaling, Gering; Myrna Spahr and Clinton Stoddard of Hull.
70 Years Ago
Died: Wilbur Grubbs, former resident in Wyoming; Louis G. Eckle, longtime Scottsbluff resident.
Johnson Cashway opened the Grandview Addition to Gering.
Harold Gross and John Aschenbrenner, both of Gering Valley, were the first two named in the draft.
The Gering W.S.C.S. observed their 10th anniversary.
Dr. Edwin Loeffel became associated with Dr. S.P. Wiley in Gering.
60 Years Ago
Coach Jerry Moyer had 40 potential Bulldog gridsters check out equipment. Of this number, 21 were lettermen.
A building permit for the Bank of Gering was made by the Reeder Construction Company.
The county fair and race meet was to open at Mitchell Sept. 3.
Pam Koenig, Karen Drumheller and Joyce Morris, all of Cedar Valley, not only were purple ribbon winners at the county fair, but won trips to the state fair in Lincoln.
50 Years Ago
The minimum wage of Gering city employees has been increased to $1.75.
Three Scotts Bluff County deputies, Jim Robertson, Harold Arnold and Don Bohl, turned in their badges.
The presentation of the proposed location of a freeway in Scotts Bluff County was made to the Scottsbluff council by state Sen. Terry Carpenter, representative of the Ken R. White Company and state highway department officials. Carpenter suggested that the highway follow the river on the south and intersect with the Scottsbluff-Gering Highway at the south edge of the Terrytown limits.
Jill Greathouse, 9, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dick Greathouse, not to let her sister Heidi outdo her at the Kimball-Banner fair, grabbed the grand champion trophy in the breeding gilt class. Heidi took grand champion in market swine.
Roberta Stoddard, 8, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Stoddard, showed the grand champion lamb at the annual Kimball-Banner County Fair.
Died: Esther Jane Ewing, 76, Scottsbluff; David Schneider, 84, Scottsbluff; Raymond O. Peterson, 38, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Martha Backman, 74, Lake Alice community; Mrs. Hazel Newkirk, 69, Scottsbluff; Elmer Shoopman, 81, Wood River; Arthur Provance, 70, Scottsbluff; Hazel M. Stratton, 81, Scottsbluff; Phillip Schwindt, 68, Lyman.
40 Years Ago
A landslide on the road up to the summit of Scotts Bluff National Monument, between the second and third tunnels, closed the road and stranded a car on top for 36 hours.
Scouts Keith Fegler, 14, Matthew Boice, 16, Paul Richard, 14, Dale Deehardt, 19, and Dennis Reindl, 16, all of Troop 18 in Gering all received their “Youth Conservationist of the Year” award from the National Wildlife Federation.
Gering City Council voted to spend up to $6,000 to construct a new culvert over the Gering Drain at Rundell Road and to rezone the Ewing Second Addition.
Chip and Missy Huckfeldt of Gering were grand champion and reserve champion winners in the sheep showing competition at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
Died: Myrtle Heiter, 87, Scottsbluff; Margarita Guzman, 80, McGrew; Fred Hageman, 50, native of Bayard; Vina Zimmerman, 86, Scottsbluff; Grace Nystrom, 85, Gering; Laura Pfants, 83, former Scottsbluff resident; Dan Gonzales, 76, Scottsbluff; Sidna Kappen, 79, Scottsbluff; Elsie Anderson, 90, Henry; Mary Elquest, 80, Scottsbluff; Henry Scholten, 85, Gering; Mary Fritzler, 83, Bayard.
30 Years Ago
The Gering School Board approved a drug free workplace policy, forbidding all faculty and staff from using any illicit drugs or alcohol on school property.
Cecil Bullock and Peter Grondorf, partners in Bullock Insurance Agency, were held to answer four felony counts of theft and forgery.
Tom and Patricia Haiston sued Scotts Bluff County, claiming the commissioners did not comply with Nebraska law when they approved a conditional use permit for a hog receiving site near their property.
Died: Renata Carrier, 86, Gering; George Schillereff, 79, Scottsbluff; Harold M. Blake, 79, Scottsbluff; Steven E. Bratt, 48, Mitchell; Russell M. Ballew, 82, Scottsbluff; Anna K. Dietrich, 84, Gering.
20 Years Ago
The Gering City Council approved the city’s share of the budget for the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, although some members were concerned about airport board procedures.
Scotts Bluff County commissioners, along with city council members from Gering and Scottsbluff met to discuss the proposed co-location of their respective law enforcement agencies.
The Class of 2013 began their school careers at the first day of kindergarten in the Gering schools.
The Gering High School fall sports teams were making final preparations for their first games of the season.
10 Years Ago
Banner County fire chief Jim Grubbs said lightning was to blame for a fire that burned 1,500 acres in the county.
Tours of Lincoln Elementary School were being given for the public and the media in preparation for a November vote about the school’s future. The tours included all levels of the original 1923 structure and the 1949 addition.
The Gering girls cross country team captured the title at the Gering Invite at Monument Shadows Golf Course. Gering finished second to Rapid City in the boys’ division.
