130 Years Ago
The total assessment of Scotts Bluff County footed up to $241,000
John E. Logan, county clerk of Banner County, purchased and promoted a canal to be taken out below the state line and to run down to cover Minatare and Highland tableheads.
120 Years Ago
C.J. Carlisle, Harrisburg banker, seriously injured a run away.
Sunflower people getting busy on a bridge plan to cross the river from upper Mitchell Valley. Gering police were subscribing to the fund.
110 Years Ago
Married: George J. Carpenter and Miss Mildred Noland, of Morrill; Rose Newcomb of Cambridge and Miss Oliver Mick of Gering.
100 Years Ago
Henry Randall, pioneer resident of Bayard, died.
Carl Judd became postmaster at Mitchell, succeeding E.D. Smith.
Allen Brewer, 17, drowned in government canal north of Scottsbluff.
A.O. Smith of Kansas located in Gering to operate a hardware store.
90 Years Ago
D.A.R. monument at Scotts Bluff was unveiled, the address being given by Loren W. Barclay, New York historian.
First pumping plant in Banner County in operation on the Fred Grant farm.
Lieut. Ray Clifton married in New York to Miss Carrie Hazel Dye.
Candidates for sheriff in Banner County were Godfrey Johnson, incumbent, Roy Grubbs, Sanford Thurman and Henry Haun.
80 Years Ago
Died: Amos Elquest, Mitchell pioneer; M.H. McCosh, Gering; W.E. “Ed” Graham, Gothenburg resident.
Rev. Ambrose Beck, First Methodist pastor in Gering, of Ohio, paid Gering a visit.
The Courier editor returned from the national G,O.P. convention.
A new bowling alley was to open in Gering.
70 Years Ago
Denver scientists announced they would conduct research into the upper air from Gering headquarters.
Valley Odd Fellows staged their ninth annual outdoor degree in Rifle Sight Pass.
The honorary vice president for Oregon Trail Days, Mrs. C.E. Franklin of McGrew, volunteered to ride a horse to head the parade.
Married: Miss Jean Evans and Jake Schaaf, Gering.
A government support price for wheat was announced at $1.95.
The Oregon Trail Days horse show was one of the features of the event.
Died: Mrs. George Sieb, Scottsbluff.
Dick Myers, Richard McSpadden and Leslie Creager returned from the Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pa.
Orville Prohs was elected Gering American Legion commander.
60 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Ruth Neely, 66, Gering.
The Platte Valley Players were to stage an old fashioned “meller drammer” during Trail Days.
C.C. Hoff retired as Gering city clerk.
50 Years Ago
Contestants in the Miss Oregon Trail Days Pageant include Pamela Coover, Sherry Griffith, Janet Guest, Pamela Kaufman and Becky Wagner.
Platte Valley Community Theatre, in conjunction with Oregon Trail Days, is presenting “The Great Western Melodrama” at Gering Junior High School.
The Gering board of education passed a record high school district budget of $1,791,922 that will cause district taxpayers to dig into their pockets for at least another 11 mills.
Among 32 Kansas State University students who have been awarded J.O. Hamilton Memorial Scholarships for 1970-71 is Vicki Swisher, Gering.
Died: Harry Wietzel, 66, Scottsbluff; Charles E. Carlson, 72, Banner County; Oscar Casson, 72, Lyman; Adam Niederhaus, 57, California.
40 Years Ago
Dr. Harold Koch was named superintendent of Gering schools following the resignation of William Rachow, who requested to be reassigned to his former position as director of business services.
The 59th Annual Oregon Trail Days celebration is underway. Honoring the Old Settlers of the valley will be headed by president Wilbur Dutton of Melbeta and vice president Aileen Duff of Gering.
Brooks Fuhrman and Corey Miller, 17-year-old Gering High School athletes, met death in an automobile accident upon returning from a Junior Olympic wrestling tour of Germany.
Gering Senior Center received a check for $5,000 from the Union Pacific Railroad Foundation. U.P. awarded the center to underwrite the hiring of a part-time activities director.
Died: Lillian Barrett, 70, Gering; Anthony Goddard, 4, Morrill; John Schanamann, 66, Gering; F. Calvin Freouf, 67, Scottsbluff; Nellie Justis, 66, Scottsbluff; Harriet Reuter, 58, former Scottsbluff resident; Carl Hoffman, 65, Gering; Annabell Coffman, 50, former Mitchell resident.
30 Years Ago
Charles W. Yount and Beulah Bartow Hall served as honorary president and vice president of the Old Settlers during Oregon Trail Days.
The Gering School Board announced it was hiring North Platte assistant superintendent Mary Dahl as the district’s new superintendent.
Oregon Trail Days started with a crash as wind brought down a banner and connecting electric pole on 10th Street.
20 Years Ago
Security during Oregon Trail Days celebration will be much tighter this year after an unexpected and unwelcome discovery in Legion Park last week - a pipe bomb.
Local economic developers are asking Gering merchants for their input on how they would bring new businesses into the community.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies unveiled a new bike patrol unit that will make its debut at Oregon Trail Days.
10 Years Ago
Anticipation was building as 40,000 people were expected for Oregon Trail Days festivities.
The developer of a grocery store project in Gering is indicating that there is activity on that front.
Mike Smith, longtime wrestling coach and official, will be inducted to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame. Smith began coaching in 1969 and officiating in 1976.
