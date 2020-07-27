130 Years Ago
Mrs. James Keith and daughter killed by lightning near Bayard.
Thos. A. Twiss was circulating a petition for saloon license in Gering.
Winners in a medal contest were Loy Richardson, James Ferguson and Nina Hull.
Chas. A. Anthony, Emmit J. Davis and Isaac White advertised for final proof.
120 Years Ago
The Park Mercantile store opened for business in Scottsbluff.
Watson T. Graham moved his grocery stock into a new building.
D.C. Onstott purchased the Birchard & Thornton grocery store in Gering.
O.A. Slafter, a former pioneer minister of the valley, died at Cheyenne.
The new Sunflower bridge was located between section 26 and 27, to be 1,600 feet long.
110 Years Ago
Hon. E.F. Springer died at his home in Mitchell Valley.
Gering irrigation district officers enjoined the state engineer from closing the headgate.
Matt Mathson, a homesteader north of Mitchell, tied a rope to a cook stove, then the rope around his neck and jumped into the government canal. His death was adjudged the result of mental derangement at an inquest.
100 Years Ago
Mitchell alfalfa mill was destroyed by fire. Loss estimated at $30,000, no insurance.
Births: Mr. and Mrs. Guy Calderwood, a daughter; Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Downar, a son.
Married: C.B. Diamond and Bessie Puckett, Denver.
Roscoe Hollingsworth at Scottsbluff and a lad named Clark near Mitchell were drownings of the week.
Extension of the Union Pacific line from Haig westward was presage by a visit of President Gray and other company officials.
The body of Charles Wright, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wright, arrived from France and was interred with military honors.
90 Years Ago
Attendance at Oregon Trail Days was estimated at 20,000 in 1930.
Died: Mrs. Guy Calderwood, 37; Mrs. Frank G. Tanner, 59; Carl M. Genther, 49.
Centennial program announced for old Fort Laramie to be held Aug. 15.
Lake Minatare was recommended as a site for forrestation, the plan to include tree planting for a strip 300 yards wide around the lake.
80 Years Ago
Gering Rebekkahs won the sweepstakes award at the Trail Days parade. Old settlers numbering 727, registered for the event.
Ted Matzke of Minatare won the soap box derby.
Died: Mrs. Anna Groskopf, Gering; Charles Guernsey, the man for whom the Wyoming town was named, in California.
Temperature in Gering hit 104, but reached 115 in Long Pine.
70 Years Ago
John O’Bannon and John Mohr managed the championship Indian Bantam team in Gering.
The Gering Heavy Tankers, local National Guard unit, were preparing to leave for their annual encampment, this time Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Tim Holt, movie star, visited Gering.
Married: Leona Ott and Albert Buth, Gering.
Died: Pearl D. Gross, Banner County pioneer.
60 Years Ago
Died: Thomas C. Palmer, 77, former Gering editor, Los Angeles; William Morris, 78, retired Gering barber; Alex R. Kaufman, 44, county native son, Minatare.
Uzell Snook and Kathryn K. Lee were elected honorary officers of Oregon Trail Days. An estimated 20,000 attended. Carl Ewing and Iona Campbell heading the Half Century group.
Secretary of the Interior Fred A Seaton, Hastings, was being suggested for vice president.
50 Years Ago
Another successful Oregon Trail Days with attendance estimated at 25,000. The 1971 Oregon Trail royalty were Leon A. Moomaw, president, and Miss Carrie Pattison, vice president.
The Gering National Bank walked away with first place in the general division.
There were 547 kiddies in the Kiddie Parade.
Gering guardsmen to leave for Fort Carson, Colo., for two weeks training.
Cheerful Cloverettes float was the winner in 4-H division in the Oregon Trail Day parade; Jaycees and Jaycee Ems were winners in Art division; Cub Scout Pack 16 winner in Scout division.
National commander of the American Legion J. Milton Patrick, of Oklahoma, will top the list of invited guests to take part in the 52nd annual convention to be held in Chadron.
Larry Pisacka named assistant cashier at Gering National Bank.
40 Years Ago
Carol Ann Lewis, co-chairperson of the Old Settlers Committee, announced that 453 Old Settlers registered and 421 Half Century Club members registered for the 1980 Oregon Trail Days celebration.
Marvin Ewing of Gering was elected honorary president for the 1981 celebration, and his wife Beulah was elected honorary vice president of the Old Settlers.
Chuck Strange of Huntington Beach, Calif., performed his auto stunt show at Oregon Trail Raceway.
Jeff Klein of Scottsbluff won the Gering Open Golf Tournament in a field of 128 players.
Dave Micheels, Scottsbluff, won the eighth annual 5-mile Don Childs Marathon in a field of 90 runners.
30 Years Ago
Twenty-five residents of northwest Gering appeared before the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners to complain about excessive noise caused by Union Pacific train whistles.
The Gering City Council was informed that financing had been secured for a convention center and restaurant.
Sandra Sue Carlson, of rural Scottsbluff, was charged with 93 counts of forgery from her employer, Chain Oil, Inc.
20 Years Ago
Automated train horns have been in use in Gering since 1994, but the federal government was seeking more information before approving them.
Amid some criticism as to its tardiness, a marketing plan proposal has been presented to the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Operations Board. Airport operations had come under fire as no marketing plan had been presented to the three entities that fund the facility - the Cities of Scottsbluff and Gering and Scotts Bluff County.
About 350 kids were invited to attend the library’s end of summer reading program party at the Gering pool.
A 5-1 win over Kearney gave the Twin Cities Zephyrs the Area 7 championship, and ensured a spot in the Class A State Tournament to be played in Lincoln.
10 Years Ago
After gaining final approval from the Union Pacific Railroad, the City of Gering will spend $50,000 to upgrade crossing system hardware at 10th and U Streets.
A proposal to extend bar closing hours from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. was met with unanimous disapproval from residents speaking at the Gering City Council meeting.
Scottsbluff native Mike Meister kicked off his campaign as the Democratic candidate for Governor.
The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior legion baseball team defeated Ogallala in the championship game of the Class B, Area 7 Tournament to earn a state tournament berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.