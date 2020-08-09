130 Years Ago
The number of acres of public lands in Scotts Bluff County subject to settlement was 264,240.
Matthias Schumacher, Milton H. Lacy, Richard M. Johnson and Nicholas Peterson advertised for final proof.
O.W. Gardner received the patent from Uncle Sam for the land upon which the thriving young city of Gering was being built.
120 Years Ago
A post office was established at Pratt, Wyoming, with Yorrick Nichols as postmaster.
Ralph Russell was moving his store from Mitchell Valley to Sunflower on the new Burlington line.
A county Sunday school organization was formed with Fred Hafley as president and Rev. E.H. Sayre as secretary.
110 Years Ago
A new school building was being built at Hull in District No. 9.
Sixty-four cases on the district court docket for the summer term.
An injunction against the Gering canal board was resolved.
100 Years Ago
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Simmons, a son.
State board of assessment raised the land valuation of Scotts Bluff County 20 percent.
Dr. H.O. Jones was elected commander of the Gering American Legion, succeeding Capt. L.E. Cottle.
Heavy hail storm visited the eastern part of the county, the largest damage being done in Creighton Valley.
Chas. Hutchinson, a Morrill farmer, was killed when a grind stone broke and a piece struck him, crushing his skull.
90 Years Ago
Four thousand acres in Banner County was purchased by Owen Gifford, Holdrege.
The old Pastime Theatre building, half on the pioneer brick building in Gering, was being razed to make room for the Masek improvement.
W.H. McComber, 68, pioneer of Hull section, died.
Married: James A. Hawley and Rowena Fullerton, McGrew.
80 Years Ago
Cook Packing Company announced plans for a $100,000 addition adjoining the existing plant on the south. This would increase the plant’s slaughter facilities to 600 cattle and 6,000 lambs per week.
The family of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas H. Ewing, Gering Valley pioneers, held their annual picnic at Morrill with 100 present.
Valley visitors included W.J. Coad, of Omaha, son of John F. Coad, one of the famous Coad brothers, who in the pre-settlement days were extensive cattle ranchers, headquarters near the present day site of Melbeta.
Died: Benjamin A. Roseborough, 71, pioneer Mitchell businessman.
70 Years Ago
Died: Harry Davies, a retired architect here.
Married: Norma Prohs and Delmer Flegge at Laramie, Wyoming.; Leo Bolin and Hazel in Denver; Normalee Weyenberg and Keith Hampton at Glenville.
60 Years Ago
Gering Legion Midgets lost to Pierce in state tourney.
Gering National Guardsmen were to train at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The Western Nebraska units were also there.
In what was termed “retribution,” local county sheriffs arrested Nebraska Patrolman Dale Justice for speeding.
W.H. Weber was named Highway 92 chairman by the Gering Chamber.
50 Years Ago
Susan Ramig returned after a year as an AFS student at Lorrach, Germany, which is located in the southwest Black Forest region.
Football coach Van Steckelberg said this could be a good year for the Gering Bulldogs.
The Dodgers copped the Babe Ruth league championship. Members of the team were: David Anderson, Jim Ramirez, Stan Shubert, Ron Gross, Roland Meisner, Steve Larsen, Ron McFarland, David Meter and Robert Horst. Coaches were: Henry Meter and Wes Carter.
Modern new Northfield Elementary ready for fall opening.
Winners of the Pacific League were the Tacoma ball club. Members were: Mark Miller, Kerry Lee, Mitchell Harding, Don Roland, Terry Martin, Kent Zweifel, Clark Lamb, Brad Curtis and Max Osthoff. Coaches were: Charles Lamb and Bill Osthoff.
Gentry Medical Center announced the association of Dan Clark, M.D., in the practice of family medicine.
Died: Christina Dendinger, 98, Harrington; Rachel Griess, 76, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Ella Baker, area oldtimer.
40 Years Ago
Four Gering High School graduates played in the Western Nebraska All-Star football game, Ty Miller, Steve Radzymski, Mike Mich and Jon Swanbom.
Patricia Clark was hired as new principal at Lincoln Elementary School.
Gering fire chief Bob Larsen reported to the county commissioners that the increasing train traffic on Burlington Northern Railroad in Scottsbluff and Union Pacific Railroad in Gering will make access to West Nebraska General Hospital more difficult for Gering and other communities south of the two rail lines.
A new parking lot located north of the American Legion building on Ninth Street was completed.
Jeff Klein, Scottsbluff, won the 53rd Oregon Trail golf tournament, shooting a two over par.
A Grand opening was held at Randall Square, E. 20th in Scottsbluff.
Died: Corey Herdt, 21, Scottsbluff native; Effie Whitington, 74, Minatare; Elizabeth Keller, 78, Scottsbluff; Eddie Bentley, 59, Scottsbluff; John Shoopman, 88, Scottsbluff; Harry Reed, 63, Lyman.
30 Years Ago
Sandra Sue Carlson of rural Scottsbluff was arraigned on charges of 93 counts of forgery from her former employer, Chain Oil, Inc.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved and extension on purchasing a proposed site for a new juvenile detention facility.
David Moore, 11, of Gering, died of injuries suffered in a bicycle-truck collision on Kimball Avenue.
County commissioner John McLellan cut the ribbon to officially re-open the Alco store on the Scottsbluff-Gering Highway.
Died: William Burton Barrett, 78, Minatare; Ruth A. Nichols, 92, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
After seven years of service, city administrator Wally Baird submitted his resignation, effective Sept. 24. Baird will assume his new duties as Alliance city manager Sept. 25.
The Twin Cities Development Minor League Baseball Task Force told the Rocky Mountain Professional Baseball League that it would have to put plans for a team in the community on hold for a year after cost estimates to renovate Cleveland Field in Scottsbluff came in between $2.4 and $4 million. Cost estimates for a new stadium were at $5 million.
Citing personal reasons, Scotts Bluff County public defender Byron Johnson submitted his resignation.
Work was progressing nicely on the renovation of Cougar Palace at Western Nebraska Community College.
Died: Allan Campbell Landers, M.D., 73, who practiced medicine in Scottsbluff for 35 years.
10 Years Ago
About 20 Moving Gering Forward committee members discussed issues they would be facing following the Gering school board’s approval of a $7.9 million bond issue to be placed on the November ballot.
The 2010 Scotts Bluff County Fair livestock sale netted $251,510 for 4-H and FFA youth.
