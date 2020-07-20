In 1 Corinthians, Paul writes, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
How are we doing with that?
How are YOU doing with that?
Jesus said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
How are we doing with that?
How are YOU doing with that?
I’ll be the first to admit that there are days when my faith is tested. There are days where my hope is tested. There are days where my love is tested.
Some folks seem determined to make it hard to love them. Granted, I’m probably not the easiest person to love, but I don’t go out of my way to make it difficult.
Often times when people are hard to love, it’s because they test one’s faith in mankind and hope for humanity.
Our society takes dramatic swings in who it supports. In late March, police officers and other first responders were being praised for being on the front lines as the coronavirus pandemic hit our country. A couple of months later, people were throwing rocks and insults at those same officers and wanting to remove funding for their departments. I get the reason people are upset, i really do, but is it any reason to blame the actions of those officers in those departments on the thousands upon thousands of good officers and departments?
Our world seems to be solely focused these days on an “I’m right, so you must be wrong” mentality. This has been brewing for some time, but seems to be even more prevalent as time goes on.
There seems to be no give and take anymore. Political issues are deeply divided down party lines. Rarely, it seems, do people discuss any issues with an open mind. So often, it’s a matter of “If my side supports it, it must be right.” Even more egregious is the mentality of “If their side supports it, it must be wrong.”
These mentalities chip away at my faith in and hope for our country. The United States is a democracy where systems are in place that allow you, as a voter, to choose who represents you, who creates the laws and policies they believe to be in your best interest. At times, you, as a voter, are even allowed to choose whether those laws and policies are enacted.
My prayer for this November is that we, as a country, look at issues and choose the people who will most effectively represent us. Don’t listen to the late night talk show hosts and the Hollywood elite. Don’t listen to the talking head news shows spewing their own party-line rhetoric.
Look at the issues for yourself. Look at the candidates for yourself. Make your own informed decision, not based on the broad strokes painted by supporters of either side. Instead, choose your candidates and issues based on your own determinations of what is best for our country and for your community.
Restore my faith. Restore my hope. Restore love within our borders.
