Column by Mark McCarthy
What gives you joy?
To me, that’s one of the keys to life.
Rhonda, my wife, doesn’t believe it when I tell her this, but my greatest joy every day is when I come home to her or she comes home to me. She’s taken to asking me what the “second-best” part of my day was since I always gave the same answer when she would ask what the best part was.
Little things can give us joy. The laughter of a child gives me joy. Asking them questions and getting some of the most random answers you can imagine also makes me smile.
Music is one of the greatest sources of emotion, ranging from extreme joy to extreme sadness. For whatever reason, Turn Up the Radio by Autograph is one of those songs that will always bring me joy. I love it from the distinctive opening notes all the way through. It makes me smile.
On the random side, We Fall Apart by a little-known band called We As Human will always hold a special place for me. You see, it’s the first song I sent to Rhonda for her to listen to shortly after we met.
Watching baseball gives me joy, and the most entertaining play in baseball for me is the inside-the-park home run. I’m a Kansas City Royals fan, so beating the New York Yankees always makes me smile. Imagine my joy at an inside-the-park home run by the Royals to beat the Yankees.
During the coronavirus pandemic when there were no live sports, I took to watching a lot of old games on YouTube. One of the games was a Royals-Yankees game from 1979. I knew how the contest would turn out, but I watched every pitch anyway. The game went back-and-forth, but I could sit back in the knowledge that in the bottom of the 10th inning I was going to experience that glorious moment when Willie Wilson legged out the inside-the-park game winner. Sure enough, he slapped the ball to the outfield fence, rounded the bases and ran past Yankee catcher Thurman Munson to send the KC fans home happy.
After watching, I remembered that not two months later, Munson would perish in a plane crash near his hometown of Canton, Ohio. Munson was one of the Yankees I respected and appreciated. Probably learning it from my dad, I had no use for Reggie Jackson or manager Billy Martin.
A good movie brings me joy. There are parts of Game Night with Jason Bateman that Rhonda and I had to watch more than twice to get all of the jokes because we were laughing so hard at the line before that we kept missing things.
I appreciate a good movie, and I’ll fight you if you think it’s not manly to cry at the end of Field of Dreams, but a good comedy just makes my day.
Seeing an old friend gives me joy, especially when you can see that friend after a number of years and pick up like you’ve never been apart. I had a couple of those occasions this past week.
I ran into a former pastor and co-worker I hadn’t seen in probably four years or so and we stood in the yard talking like we had just seen each other yesterday. We talked about our families, health and faith and committed to not going so long between visits.
Another individual is someone I worked with at Godfather’s Pizza 30-some years ago. We talked about the old days and other former co-workers and the fun we had back in the day with that group of people. If you ordered a pizza from Godfather’s in the mid-80s, it’s likely one of us made that pizza for you, and you’ll never know how much fun our crew was having in that kitchen.
What brings you joy doesn’t have to be anything big and grand. It can be the smallest of things, but I encourage you to find your joy each and every day. The world can be a tough place to live some days, and there are so many people whose goal it seems is to spread anger and discontent. Teach those folks that it won’t work on you, and find your joy today.
