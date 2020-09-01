There are some educators in my family, and I applaud them for doing a job that is far more meaningful than the credit they receive.
We don’t realize it at the time, but it’s often our teachers who have the greatest impact on our lives outside of our family and circle of friends. I’m proud to call some of my former teachers friends today.
It was in a class in junior high (no middle school for us back then) that Terry Pitkin came to speak to us about the journalism program at Scottsbluff High School. I took to the idea of writing quickly, and Mr. P, as we came to call him, had a student.
A sports fan from an early age, my dream was to play third base for the Kansas City Royals, eventually replacing George Brett. Alas, two things kept me from becoming a big leaguer - lack of size and lack of talent.
Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to write about sports and do some radio broadcasting, mostly basketball and baseball games. It all goes back to Mr. P.
Being a journalism student, however, didn’t always help me in English class. In English, they want the long, flowing descriptive narrative with paragraphs that include an opening sentence, a few sentences of body, and a closing sentence. We don’t play that game in journalism, so it was always a struggle to find the balance between the two styles of writing.
As a bit of a history buff, another favorite was Gary Largo, who I had for a Civil War class back in the day. Mr. Largo had a way of making things fun in class, and had all of us do what he called press conferences where we assumed the role of historical figures we learned about in class. My character was John Brown, an abolitionist who led a raid on Harper’s Ferry that ultimately led to his own capture and execution in 1859. Interesting side note: among those in attendance at Brown’s execution were future Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and future presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth.
Bruce Rolls was my accounting and business teacher. I was never particularly good at algebra (as much as Charlie Snocker tried), but I could do accounting. Eventually, I did become an accountant for a few years. The principles of algebra were probably a part of what I did somehow, but never once did I see an x or a y or anything about a tangent in my accounting work.
Because of Mr. Rolls, though, when a former boss of mine asked if I could do accounting, I could say that I had a little background, and those principles gave me a basis for knowledge that took me through.
Robert Brown, Sharon Mensing, Gene Schwartzkopf, Rod Ehler, Sally Sylvester, Charlotte Browning (way back when she was a music teacher at Westmoor Elementary before eventually becoming the school’s principal), there are so many other teachers who deserve recognition for doing or saying things that I’ve carried through my life.
Often the lessons you learn from teachers don’t necessarily have anything to do with the class you’re in, but they’re something meaningful for the life you’re going to lead. As I see my former teachers out and about, either through this job or just running into them at the car wash, I think back to the things they taught me, and the experiences they gave me, and I smile.
I know I wasn’t the best student any of them ever had, but when they look back at who I was and look and who they helped me become, I hope they smile, too.
