Some people you work with are totally forgettable. Others are Mel Sauer.
When I worked as the sports director at KPNY radio back in the early 2000s, Mel was on the staff selling advertising, recording commercials and doing weather reports.
I was amazed at Mel’s ability to work a reel-to-reel recorder and all of the equipment in our sound booth. I was amazed even more at how Mel knew exactly the right spacing on his old typewriter to fill in the blanks of an advertising contract form. And the ultimate was Mel’s ability to walk out to the parking lot of the studio and know how many cars were there.
Did I mention that Mel was blind? That’s important as you read that last paragraph again.
I suppose over years of using the studio equipment, Mel was able to get used to where everything was, so that would explain that one.
Again, years of use would explain the typewriter ability. Mel also had a braille typewriter that he used for his commercial scripts or whatever he was going to use on the air.
About the parking lot. ... When he was outside, Mel would snap his fingers all the time as he was walking. At first, I had to ask what he was doing, and he explained that over time he had developed the ability to tell by the sound when there was an object nearby. One day, we walked out back, Mel began to snap, then stopped in his tracks and asked my whose car was there. The man could tell that there were more cars in the lot than we had people in the building at the time.
One of the most memorable days of my life came one day when Mel and I were talking about our baseball game broadcasts. Mel told me that I have to describe the action on the broadcast as if I’m talking directly to him. The listener, he said, can’t see anything and you have to be their eyes. I hadn’t thought of it that way before.
Then Mel casually asked me in the office what it means when a baseball pitcher goes into the stretch. I explained that the stretch was when a pitcher doesn’t use a wind-up. We went outside, and took a rolled up ball of paper so that I could take Mel through what the stretch was. I helped him move his arms and legs to deliver his pitch. Then he asked me what the pitcher’s rubber was, and it hit me. I asked Mel, who was by then in his early 60s, if he had ever been on a baseball field. He said no, and I told him we were going to fix that right then.
We got into my car and headed to Cleveland Field in Scottsbluff where the Twin Cities Zephyrs were getting ready to practice. I told coach Mark Moran that I wanted to take Mel around and “show” him the field. Mark gave Mel a baseball and off we went.
We walked to home plate, then toward first base. Mel could judge the distance, then bent down to feel what the rubber base felt like. We continued along the right field line. Mel clutched his baseball with both hands as I held his arm to guide him and talked about where we were in relation to everything.
He felt the outfield wall and the warning track and knelt to feel the outfield grass. We stopped at the bullpen so he could check it out. We made our way back to the infield coming down the left field line, stopping again at home plate. We walked from there to the backstop so he could check that out.
Finally, we walked to the pitchers mound and Mel felt the incline of the dirt hill. He felt the pitcher’s rubber, then stood up and lined himself up. I could tell by the look on his face what he was going to do.
Mel paused, went into the stretch and delivered his best pitch. It went maybe 10 feet, but when Mel asked me how it looked, I told him it was a perfect strike.
I can never thank that man enough for allowing me the opportunity to help a blind man finally see the game that he loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.