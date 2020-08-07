The reason I have said beard is two-fold. First, I don’t want to look like a 12-year-old, which I feel like I do when I shave. Second, my wife likes my beard. That second fact trumps anything else.
A random check of random beard facts revealed a lot of random things for me.
Did you know that a man named Valentine Tapley promised to never shave again if Abraham Lincoln was elected president? Poor Valentine lived until 1910, when he died sporting a 12-foot-long beard.
Interestingly enough, Lincoln himself was beardless until an 11-year-old girl wrote him a letter telling him that his narrow face would look better with a beard. I feel for you, Abe. She might as well have said, “I don’t like your mug. Why don’t you do something to cover that up?”
The longest beard ever recorded came in (or rather, came out) at over 17 feet in length. When the man died in 1924, he had his beard removed and saved. It’s currently at the Smithsonian.
Sean Conway, the first man to swim the length of Great Britain, grew a beard to stop jellyfish from stinging his face.
There is an actual person named Fire Penguin Disco Panda. While this doesn’t have anything to do with beards, it’s interesting to me that, when I envisioned a person named Fire Penguin Disco Panda, I pictured someone with a beard. I Googled him. Facial hair is confirmed. And yes, his California driver’s license photo looks like someone who would be named Fire Penguin Disco Panda.
One of the three men in the band ZZ Top is named Frank Beard. You guessed it, he’s the one without the facial hair the band is famous for.
When King Henry VIII famously split England from the Catholic Church, not all Englishmen were fans of the move. Sir Thomas More was one of the more prominent citizens to object and, for failing to support the Anglican church, was executed by decapitation in 1535. Legend has it that moments before his death, More positioned his beard so the ax would miss it. He allegedly explained to the executioner that his beard was innocent of the rest of his body’s crimes.
In the 1700s, soldiers in the Prussian Army were expected to sport beards, and if they couldn’t produce enough hair, they were instructed to draw a beard on their faces.
There are approximately 30,000 whiskers on the human face. My question is why does it seem that five of them grow completely out of control and more quickly than all the others?
How many strokes does it take to shave your entire face? Between 100 to 600. The mystery has finally been solved. How many licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? We still don’t know. And really, who is licking a Tootsie Pop? That’s just wrong.
It’s estimated that 33% of American males have facial hair. A quick look around the office shows our staff at 62.5% with a beard or goatee.
Finally, 98% of the Forbes 100 list of the world’s richest men are clean-shaven. Alas, it seems we’ve found the problem for 62.5% of the men in our office.
