What is red and smells like paint?
That’s a riddle that has an answer. There are many more questions for which there is no answer.
Why is it that when you go to the bank, there can be cars lined up six deep at the window, but nobody in the other lanes? You can still conduct your business (generally) using the magic tubes, and you can still talk to the teller through the speaker system. So, why?
I’m sure there are examples in other states, but it seems to me that Nebraska and Wyoming take the prize in this next set of questions. Morrill is not in Morrill County. Lincoln is not in Lincoln County. Kearney is not in Kearney County. Laramie is not in Laramie County. Scottsbluff, one word. Scotts Bluff, two words. When people ask me about all of these, I just tell them we do that to confuse outsiders ... and it works. I’m sure there’s a good explanation in each of these cases, but for those of us who really like for things to be organized, it’s quite the mess.
Furthermore, the city of Wyoming, Michigan, has a population of 72,125, meaning Wyoming, Michigan, has a larger population than any town in the entire state of Wyoming.
Why is there a position on the offensive side of the football called tackle? Guard? Yes, his job is to guard the ball carrier or the quarterback. Center? Yes, he’s the center of the play. But tackle? On offense? His whole job is to not let his guys get tackled. Perhaps a better name would be lookout. It fits the responsibility of the position, and when he fails at his job, tackles have been known to yell, “look out!” to their quarterbacks.
Here’s one for you, a research team put together a list of the most asked “why” questions on Google, and the number four question on that list was “Why are cats afraid of cucumber?” Who even knew this was a fear for cats? Not me. Some “experts” have determined that cats may see the shape of a cucumber and react in fear because they believe it to be a snake. If you have a cat, please do not intentionally scare it with a cucumber, but please do report to me if you have seen this phenomena or if you have an explanation for it.
“Why are the Kardashians famous?” is the number 84 question. The answer? Yet another thing to blame on O.J. Simpson. If Robert Kardashian hadn’t represented O.J. chances are slim that we would have been so interested in the family today. By the way, the glove didn’t fit because O.J. stopped taking his arthritis medication weeks before the trial, causing his hands to swell. I’ll just leave it there.
The number 74 search is “Why this Kolaveri Di?” Admittedly, I’m not in tune to popular culture or current music, so the first thing I did was to Google this question myself. Turns out it’s a song from the soundtrack of a Tamil psychological thriller called “3.” The title translates to “Why this murderous rage, Girl?” and has apparently been viewed 235 million times on YouTube since its release in 2011.
The same list of Google “why” questions shows multiple variations of “Why is my eye twiching?” I don’t know, maybe because you’re spending too much time looking for answers on Google and watching “Why this Kolaveri Di?” on YouTube.
Still thinking about the answer to the first riddle? Red paint. Feel free to boo me now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.