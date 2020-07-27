We just added a bunch of graphic novels to our collection at the Gering Public Library.
Graphic novels are what you might think of as a comic book, but they are much more than comic books. Some authors are artists and visual storytellers. A graphic novel is just a logical format for them to tell a story. Graphic novels also work to help the reader visualize what the author is saying.
“March” by John Lewis and Andrew Aydein, illustrator Nate Powell. This is the story of Congressman John Lewis and his part in the Civil Rights Movement.
“They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei about his childhood experiences at a Japanese Internment Camp in Santa Clara, California.
“Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi is the story of the author’s escape as a teen from 1980s Iran to France. Satrapi tells her story through her own illustrations.
“Trickster: Native American Tales” is a collection of Trickster stories written by a variety of native storytellers and illustrated by a variety of illustrators.
“American Born Chinese” by Gene Luen Yang weaves the stories of two Chinese boys, a Chinese immigrant full of stereotypes and a Chinese fable called the Monkey King into a wonderful story.
“Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe is an autobiographical look at Maia’s quest to understand herself (erself). This book would be useful for someone trying to better understand diverse gender expressions.
Nebraska author, Rainbow Rowell has expanded on the “Runaways” series with her spin-off “Runaways: Best Friends Forever” with Kris Anka as illustrator.
We also have 1 & 2 of “The Umbrella Academy” by author Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Ba. You may be watching this series on Netflix.
Titles in a new Star Wars series, “Skywalker Strikes” and “Showdown on the Smuggler’s Moon.”
“Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass” by Mariko Tamaki with art by Steve Pugh
“Glass Town: The Imaginary world of the Brontes” by Isabel Greenberg
“Watchmen” by DC author Alan Moore and illustrator Dave Gibbons. It is considered one of the best graphic novels ever, and the only graphic novel to make the New York Times 100 best novels list. You may be watching the series on HBO.
New Marvel titles include the introductory “House of X and Powers of X,” “Dawn of X vols. 1-3,” “Daredevil,” and “Ms Marvel.”
Manga: We have also added titles to these series: My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, Death Note, and Attack on Titan.
New graphic novels in the Children’s Section include:
“Minecraft Monster,” from the popular computer game.
DC’s “Secret Hero society: Study Hall of Justice” about a young Batman, Superman and Wonderwoman.
Five new titles in the “Lumberjanes” series.
Several Raina Telgemeier titles including “Smile” and “Best Friends”
And we also have the 2020 Newbery award winning “New Kid” by Jerry Craft.
These are just some of the new graphic novels we have.
