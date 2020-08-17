130 Years Ago
Our office files were missing for this date 130 years ago, and we offered a reward of $25 for anyone who could furnish us a copy. That’s what you might call a case of supply and demand making the price. There is a copy on file with the State Historical Society at Lincoln, which can be consulted at any time.
120 Years Ago
Married: Claude H. Westervelt and Miss Ada Slates.
Bracken and Beers took charge of the Commercial Hotel.
A 10 acre tract of oats on the Sayre Ranch east of Gering threshed out 100 bushels per acre.
110 Years Ago
Grant L. Shumway was the candidate for congress against Judge Kinkaid.
T.C. Bottom moved to Kansas City to start a North Platte Valley Produce Company.
All newspaper men in the valley were appointed delegates to the national irrigation association.
100 Years Ago
Married: Bryan Kelley and Miss Beth Hopkins; A.D. Carpenter and Miss Vera Cowen; Chas. Harding and Miss Beryl Cannady.
Bonds were voted to the new ward school buildings in Gering.
J.G. Hutton and Fred Buerstetta purchased the W.H. Lyman holding in the State Bank of Gering.
Determination was being made whether bonds should be issued to construct a drainage system in Gering Valley to cost $60,000.
90 Years Ago
Taylor, Ramsey, Barton, Clarke, Trumbull and Burrows primary winners on Republican ticket.
Cromer defeated Brown and Jones defeated Sams for the legislative nominations, and Springer defeated Wood for the senate nomination.
Mrs. Dr. Tremine, 75, pioneer of the Lagrange section, died.
Fred Dooley erecting a building at 10th and R Streets, understood to be for rental purposes.
80 Years Ago
Co. F, Gering guard unit, was battling mosquitoes in Minnesota maneuvers and worrying about a mobilization bill which was to bring them into service for one year.
Died: Mrs. John R. Brown in Ohio; Harvey Snyder in Missouri; both were early residents.
An open house for the new Floyd Edgar home attracted several hundred.
70 Years Ago
The Gering levy was reduced by two mills.
A quarter block owned by Otto J. Prohs at 11th and P Streets was purchased to house the new Post Office. (The government still has it, but the post office is being built across the street).
Thayne M. Poppert, Scottsbluff, died when he came in contact with a 2,300 volt power line.
Died: Mrs. James Black, Mitchell; Henry Halderman, Gering.
Married: Eldonna White and Paul Kruger.
60 Years Ago
A feature story concerned a 1904 Cadillac being polished up a bit by Al Christy.
The county levy was 7.08 for the new budget.
A vesper service opened Scottsbluff’s 60th Anniversary celebration.
Alfred Kozoil, 25, drowned at Lake Minatare.
Died: Willard A. Swigart, 81, a Scottsbluff resident since 1926; Elva Hunnicutt, 63, longtime Mitchell resident.
50 Years Ago
Chief state fire marshal Paul Thein and deputy state fire marshal Fred Otte investigating an expensive fire that occurred early Sunday morning at the Gering Jack and Jill store.
Gering landed on top in the championship bout with Scottsbluff in Old Timers tournament in Alliance.
A swift hail storm took its toll on crops in strip one to three miles wide from about 15 miles northeast of Scottsbluff to southwest of Melbets into the Creighton Valley area.
The City of Gering received the American Automobile Association Pedestrian Safety Achievement Award for recording 13 years without a pedestrian traffic fatality.
A special plaque was presented to Mrs. Dorothy Ponder, longtime member of the Gering Library board. She was appointed to the board in 1924, and has served for over 49 years.
Died: Henry Miller, 84, Scottsbluff; Benjamin Radford, 80, Torrington; Keith Bigsby, 53, Scottsbluff; Carol Nauenburg, 17, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Sarah Cruse, 94, California; Allen C. Lacy, 70, Terrytown; Albert P. Asselin, 83, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Gering sewer rates will double for residential, farm and commercial users, and may increase as much as five times for some industrial users because of a new $3.2 million addition to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
City officials expressed satisfaction with Panhandle District Highway commissioner Paul Mohr on the discussion of safety problems on the new Nebraska 71 bypass.
County clerk Evelyn Mundt formally protested the results of the 1980 census and has asked for a recount in Winter Creek precinct and the City of Scottsbluff. She estimated the 1980 census, which reported a population of 36,965 for Scotts Bluff County, is about 2,000 to 3,000 below the actual figures.
John Weihing, director of the University of Nebraska Panhandle Station, awarded a plaque to farmer Jim Laessle of Mitchell for his contribution to farming.
Melissa Huckfeldt, Gering, showed her bull, Ken Caryl Marg 199, and was a class A winner at the 12th National Junior Angus Heifer Show in Wichita, Kansas.
The new Safeway store on the Scottsbluff-Gering Highway is under construction. The new store will replace the two older Safeway stores in Gering and Scottsbluff.
Died: Hazel Wilcox, 69, Morrill; Jerry Chisholm, 30, Mitchell; Minnie Moomaw, 94, Bayard; John Rosenau Jr., 31, Scottsbluff; Katheryn Jean Roudebusch Elm, 38, Colorado, former Gering resident; Grace Zeiler, 53, Scottsbluff; Harold Gentry Sr., 87, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Members of the Gering school board approved a 7.28 percent budget increase for the 1990-91 school year.
Gering mayor Bob Unzicker was in Lincoln to receive a housing rehabilitation grant from Gov. Kay Orr.
Died: Robert Gonzales, 56, Mitchell; Mary Sagel, 95, Gering; David, 31, and Angela Halstead, 22, Scottsbluff; John Amen, 85, Scottsbluff; Delmar G. Hengelfeldt, 74, Scottsbluff; C.W. “Shorty” Boyce, 84, former Scottsbluff resident.
20 Years Ago
Dissatisfaction with the current building inspection policy has led members of the city council to discuss having the city take over that process.
Died: Harold A. Keener, 69, Marsland; Mildred Sarbaugh, 92, Scottsbluff; Victoria M. Lanspa, 96, Scottsbluff.
10 Years Ago
The Gering city council gave approval for an emergency back-up plan with Terrytown. When either community experiences and outage, the new system will provide emergency power.
Nearly 130 students arrived at Cedar Canyon School to see their teachers and staff dressed in outfits to reflect the Rock ‘n’ Roll era.
Gering police chief Mel Griggs was again stepping forward as candidate for Sioux County sheriff. Griggs won the county’s primary election in May, but said he intended to withdraw as a candidate. After consulting with his physician, Griggs learned that a knee condition was not severe enough to prevent him from serving.
