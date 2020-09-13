McCOOK — Gering’s Madi Wiese had two dominating performances from the mound to give Gering two huge wins in the McCook Softball tournament.
In the first game of the tournament, Wiese struck out nine Holdrege batters in the team’s 11-1 win.
Gering put up three runs in the top of the second against Holdrege, Macy Schlothauer, Wiese and Brylee Dean all drove in runs to give Gering the 3-1 advantage.
Nickie Todd scored in the third inning on a groundout by Maddi Walker, and Jada Schlothauer added a run on a triple by Macy Schlothauer to give Gering the 5-1 lead.
Todd doubled in the fourth inning to score Haylee Harder and Dean. Walker smacked a double to centerfield to score Todd for the 8-1 lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, Dean drove in Jessica Brown on a single, and Todd drove in Dean for the 10-1 advantage for Gering. Jada Schlothauer drove in Todd for the final run of the game.
Todd led Gering with three RBis and three runs scored. Macy Schhlothauer, Dean and Maddi Walker.
In their third game of the day, Wiese struck out six more batters as the Bulldogs pulled off the 10-0 win over McCook.
The Bulldogs did most of their damage on offense in the second and fourth innings, scoring a combined 9 runs between those two innings.
Walker had three RBIs against McCook, while Wiese and Macy Schlothauer added two each. Dean and Gianna Aguilar also knocked runs for the Bearcats.
In their second game of the day, North Platte earned an 18-4 win over Gering. The Bulldogs only blemish on their record in the tournament.
Gianni Aguilar and Walker each had an RBI to pace Gering in game two of the tournament.
