Pioneers fall 9-7 to Hastings in extra innings

The Western Nebraska Pioneers jumped on top of Hastings early but couldn’t hold on falling 9-7 in extra innings on Tuesday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
The Pioneers went up 3-2 after two innings. Brady Lavoie drove in Sam Hillyer on a double for the 1-0 Pioneer lead.
Cody Kehl singled to scored Lavoie, and Tyler Baca drvoe in Jaxon Hotta on a sacrifice fly for the 3-0 lead.
The Sodbusters cut the lead to 3-2 with two runs of its own in the top of the third inning.
With Trevor Mattson on base, Hillyer blasted a two-run shot to increase the Pioneers lead to 5-2.
Hastings again answered with two runs in the fourth inning, but the Pioneers would put up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Kai Alberghini scored on a sacrifice fly by Thomas Gavello, and Kehl scored on an error with Mattson at bat for the 7-4 lead.
Hastings’ bats came late in the game scoring one run in the seventh inning, and two more in the eighth to tie the game at 7.
Both teams went scoreless in the ninth to take the game to 10 innings.
Hastings’ Efry Cervantes hit a double to score Casey Burnham, and Reece Anderson scored an insurance run for the 9-7 win after holding the Pioneers scoreless in the bottom half of the inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.