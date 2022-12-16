Girls Wrestling Preview

Bridgeport

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Tony McGrath

Number of Years as head coach: 2

Last Year’s Accomplishment: Had the 1st Girls NSAA State Tournament Qualifier

Number of returning starters: 5

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 5

Who Are the Returning Players

Kyra Robbins, sophomore

Hayden Marks, sophomore

Olivia Joles, sophomore

Paige Dalimata, sophomore

Emilie Miller, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Gaby Flores, sophomore

Morgan Amateis, freshman

Jasmine Swartwood, freshman

Chadron

Mascot: Cardinals

Head Coach: Caleb Haskell

Assistant Coach: Kaden Vowers

Last Year’s Accomplishment: 4x Regular Season Tournament Champions

Number of returning starters: 4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 4

Who Are the Returning Players

Kenli Boeselager, junior

Fia Rasmussen, junior

Taylee Williamson, sophomore

Addie Diers, sophomore

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

If our girls’ team continues to improve everyday, we have a solid core of girl wrestlers that could make a lot of noise at the state tournament.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch and what makes them stand out?

Kenli Boeselager, Fia Rasmussen, Taylee Williamson, and Addie Diers are all of our returning starters that had successful seasons last year. Be on lookout for continued success in this 2022-2023 season!

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

We are looking forward to our tougher regular season tournaments in Valentine, Grand Island Northwest, and Douglas, WY, along with the District and State Tournaments.

Strengths of the team this year?

We have double the numbers at the start of this season compared to the start of last season along with a solid core of tough returning wrestlers.

Garden County

Mascot: Eagles

Head Coach: Jayson Peetzke

Assistant Coach(es): Jordan Russell (Boys), Caila Botha (Girls)

Who Are the Returning Players

Oakley Larsen, junior

Abilene Miller, sophomore

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We need to work hard and stay focused this year. We have the opportunity to take 5+ to State it will just determine how hard we work in practice to make it happen.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

We are looking forward to every meet. We love competing and traveling around the area. I am most looking forward to going back to Omaha.

Strengths of the team this year?

We have a majority of returning wrestlers on each team. We return a lot of experience and I can not wait to see all of our kids in action.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Mullen, Hitchcock County, and Sutherland

Lingle–Ft. Laramie/Southeast

Mascot: Doggers/Cyclones

Head Coach: Brandon Gifford

Assistant Coach(es): Chris McNees

Number of years as head coach: 10

Last year’s record: 7-4 dual record

Last Year’s Accomplishment: 3rd @ Regionals & 5th @ state

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: Wyoming class 2A

Number of returning starters: 1

Who Are the Returning Players

Josie Houk, junior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Molly Harbargen, freshman

Kennedi Blevins, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

This will be the first year that Wyoming will have women’s wrestling. I am looking forward to being a part of this new era and leading a group of young women in wrestling. Josie Houk will be our leader of this group and has a lot of experience and some big goals for herself this year. We are hoping to continue to recruit and keep our numbers growing for this new sport. Exciting times in wrestling.

Strengths of the team this year?

We are extremely young, but this will be a strength as we have great leadership in our room to help these young wrestlers grow and develop.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

I expect Lusk & Moorcroft to be the top of our East Region. Both teams are very deep and did not lose very many to graduation. They also will have some quality coming into their programs as freshmen.