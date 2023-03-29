"After God made the farmer, his wife, and children, they set to work tilling the land. God looked out across the land, and he thought to himself - They need somewhere to have church, to worship at the weeks end. They need somewhere to deliver their crops when harvest time has come and they would need somewhere to gather to celebrate and socialize. So God made a farm town. They needed somewhere to teach their children math, science and the like. A place they all could go to do get their daily business done. A bank, a grocer, a general store, a doctor and pharmacy… So God made a Farm Town. They need a group of people, like minded as themselves. People that know the value of the dollar, the meaning of hard work, and the pride in a job well done. The kind of people that will always help when they know someone is struggling, the kind of people that you never have to ask. They just show up. So God made a Farm town. Farm towns can be found across the world, near and far. But the best one is mine, and I’m proud it’s where I’m from. Thank God he made a farm town."