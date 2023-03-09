LINCOLN — Carter Ruse and Freeman had something to prove Thursday.

No. 1-rated Freeman proved that back-to-back first-round exits suffered the past two seasons are a thing of the past.

The Falcons (27-1) defeated No. 10 Gordon-Rushville behind 18 points from Ruse at the Devaney Sports Center.

Logan Slama led Gordon-Rushville with 10 points in the Mustangs' first tournament appearance.

Freeman had the Mustangs on their heels all game to advance to the C-2 state semifinals.

After an early exit as the No. 1 seed in a 53-43 loss to Amherst in 2022 and a first-round head-scratcher act in 2021 to Cedar Catholic, 40-37, Freeman rose to the occasion this time around.

“It feels really good just getting the first one out of the way,” Ruse said. “Coach (Jim McLaughlin) always says, 'You're not really in the state tournament until you've won a game.' It feels good to get the first one behind us, but it's just on to the next and have the same mentality we had in this game.”

Ruse led the Falcons with 18 points and kick-started an 18-4 run in the first quarter, scoring 11 points during that span.

Taylan Vetrovsky added 15 points for the Falcons and whenever things got stale, Vetrovsky ignited the Freeman sideline and Falcon faithful with a three-pointer.

“We've said all year long when we are aggressive, especially with our big three with (Carter) Niles, Vetrovsky and Ruse, when we are aggressive and we bring the fight to the other team and attack we are really good,” McLaughlin said. “We aren't going to play in the past. We are going to play in the moment. We aren't going to play on our heels. We are going to play on our toes and be the aggressors. I thought those three especially really did that and that allows everybody else to play confident in their role.”

Gordon-Rushville (20):

Logan Slama 10, Carter Anderson 2, Keenan Schwarting 2, Jace Nelson 6.

Freeman (52):

Easton Buss 2, Magnus Skaarnes 15, Hudson Vetrovsky 3, Hayden Jennings 2, Carter Niles 7, Carter Ruse 18, True Jurgens 2, Kellen Anderson 3.