OMAHA — Ashton Dane didn't waste much time in his semifinal match Friday.

The Gordon-Rushville senior pinned North Bend Central's Cashtin Stanek just 53 seconds into their matchup at 113 pounds in Class C competition at the CHI Heath Center Arena.

Dane, who won a Class B title at 106 pounds last year, now faces Battle Creek sophomore Ayden Wintz, who pinned Mitchell junior Ace Hobbs at the 1:41 mark in the other semifinal match.

Five other local wrestlers in Class C or D competition came up just short of joining Dane in Saturday's final round.

His teammate, Kyler Vincent, fell in his semifinal. He was pinned at the 3:40 mark of his match at 138 pounds and dropped into the consolation round as did Mitchell's Cael Peters.

The junior lost a 7-3 decision to Ord's Ryan Gabriel at 195.

In addition, Kimball senior James McGinnis lost a 14-5 major decision in his matchup with Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn at 145 pounds in Class D. His teammate, senior Trey Schindler, lost a 9-3 decision at 152.

Banner County junior Wyatt Reichenberg was pinned at the 2:47 mark of his matchup with Fullerton's Brett Bridger at 195.

Four additional athletes remained alive in the Class D consolation round and have a chance to finish on the medal stand as well.

Hemingford senior Creel Weber won a major decision in his consolation matchup at 113 pounds and has a chance to finish third in the weight class. So does Kimball senior Matthew Johnson, who won a 6-2 decision at 106.

Garden County junior Gunner Roberson won a 2-0 decision to remain alive in the 160 pound bracket, and Bayard junior Kolby Houchin, who recorded a decision and a pin in his two matchups at 182.

Hay Springs senior Wesley Jacobs won a 6-2 decision in his first consolation matchup at 138 pounds and then was pinned in the second one and eliminated from the tournament. Garden County junior Gavin Hunt also won his first matchup at 152 pounds and then suffered a loss by a major decision.

Hemingford junior Theron Miller also posted a 1-1 performance at 195 with both matches being decided by a pin.

Bridgeport senior Chase McGrath fell in extra time in his consolation match at 138 pounds and was eliminated, as was his teammate Harrison Barnette. The junior was pinned in a matchup at 145.

Crawford sophomore Colten Mader also fell in the consolation round in the 145 weight class.

Three local wrestlers lost in the 106 bracket: Bridgeport freshman Zach Jeffords, Garden County freshman Luke Gardner and Hay Springs junior Jarhett Anderson.

Other individuals who fell in their first consolation matchup included Bayard freshman Coy Armstrong and junior Brock Burry (both at 132), Crawford sophomore Paden Morava (138), Bridgeport junior Peyton Abbot and Hemingford junior Drew Varner (both at 160) and Hay Springs junior Anthony Running Hawk (285).

Class C

Morrill senior Daniel Kobel had a pin and a 5-4 decision in his two consolation matchups at 145 pounds and has a chance to finish as high as third in the bracket.

So does Gordon-Rushville senior Curtis Rittgame, who had a 6-1 decision and a pin in his two matches at 182.

Mitchell freshman Yovanni Jimenez scored a 17-6 major decision in his first consolation matchup at 106 pounds and then lost a 8-0 decision in the next and was eliminated from the bracket.

Gordon-Rushville junior Tucker Banister also had a pin in his first matchup at 132 and then lost a 3-1 decision.

Wrestlers who lost their opening consolation match were Mitchell sophomores Jamison Duncan and Uzziah Voss, at 120 and 132, respectively; Gordon-Rushville senior Jace Freeseman (152) and Mitchell junior Jeremiah Coley and Morrill junior Reegan French.