Governor appoints two to Game and Parks Commission

The two westernmost Nebraska Game and Parks Commission members have been nominated for fresh terms in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest appointments to state boards and commissions.

District 6 Commissioner Pat Berggren of Broken Bow and District 7 Commissioner Doug Zingula of Sidney will have to be confirmed by the Legislature to continue on the eight-member Game and Parks board.

Ricketts, whose second and last term as governor expires in January, also renominated at-large Commissioner Scott Cassels of Omaha to another Game and Parks term.

Other Panhandle residents appointed to boards and commissions are listed below. Asterisks indicate nominees who are subject to Unicameral confirmation.

» Nebraska Arts Council*: Jana Goranson, Gordon; Walter Seiler, Alliance.

» Nebraska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission*: Paul Strommen, Sidney.

» Nebraska Power Review Board*: Bridget Troxel Peck, Scottsbluff.

» Abstracters Board of Examiners: Janice German, Chadron.

» Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board: Benjamin Backus, Gering.

» State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services: Melody Sandona, Chadron.

» Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards: Barbara Keegan, Hemingford.

» Advisory Council on Public Water Supply: Douglas Woodbeck, Gordon.

» ServeNebraska/Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission: Starla Eleson, Dalton.

» Nebraska Veterans Advisory Commission: Ron Winchell, Scottsbluff.

» Water Well Standards and Contractors Licensing Board: Lynn Webster, Chadron.