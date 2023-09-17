NASCAR PLAYOFFS | BRISTOL

Denny Hamlin won NASCAR's playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway while two former champions were eliminated from title contention Saturday night.

Joey Logano became the first reigning champion eliminated in the first round when he crashed early in the third stage and finished 34th. He was watching as a spectator as former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin celebrated his 51st career win.

Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the season, also was eliminated after finishing five laps down in 29th. Harvick was the first driver in 2014 to win the championship in this elimination format. "We've been like that all year, hit or miss, and tonight we just missed by a mile," Harvick said. "I've had some good days, some bad days, but that's definitely the worst day with fenders. I didn't really have many expectations, as up and down as the year has been. It is what it is, that's probably what we deserved."

Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, despite finishing sixth.

Hamlin was booed after stopping his No. 11 Toyota at the finish line. He collected the checkered flag then verbally sparred with the angry spectators.

"Everyone like a winner, right?" he at first said of the jeers.

He confidently boasted "this is our year" for a championship, then addressed the crowd directly. "I beat your favorite driver," he taunted.

"Who?" asked the announcer. "All of them," Hamlin said as he headed off to celebrate, likely with the 23XI Racing team he founded, after Bubba Wallace drove his way into the second round with a 14th-place finish.

Wallace joined Tyler Reddick, winner last week at Kansas, as 23XI drivers to join their team owner in the next round.