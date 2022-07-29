Hank Cramer performances on July 30 canceled

FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, folk singer Hank Cramer has had to cancel his performances during “Fort Laramie After Dark.” His 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. concerts will be replaced by ranger programs for the special event.

“Hank and his distinctive voice have been a fixture at the fort for years,” said acting superintendent Chris Mather, “We hope to see him again soon.”

In place of Hank’s singing, rangers will offer programs on “The Soldier’s Life on a Frontier Fort” at 2:30 p.m. and a special evening tour of the grounds at 6:30 p.m. “A ‘Bat’ Attitude” and “Starry, Starry Night” will continue as scheduled beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call the park at 307-837-2221. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.