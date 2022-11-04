 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hardin nears $100,000 in donations to his Unicam race as Election Day nears

Legislative District 48 candidate Brian Hardin of Gering enjoys a nearly 6-to-1 fundraising advantage over Don Lease II of rural Banner County in the final state campaign finance reports before Tuesday’s general election.

Hardin was nearing the $100,000 mark in total donations as of the reports’ Oct. 24 cutoff date, tallying $98,242 compared with $17,139 for Lease.

He also had $12,825 in cash on hand to Lease’s $2,882 as the two vie to succeed term-limited state Sen. John Stinner in the race to represent Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties in the expanded District 48.

Candidates who had raised or spent at least $5,000 in 2022 had until Monday to file the second of their fall campaign finance reports with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Final reports won’t be due until after the election for state, multicounty and local candidates who raised or spent at least $5,000 this calendar year.

Also leading their races in donations as of Monday’s reporting deadline were State Board of Education District 7 challenger Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg in his District 7 race for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Six political action committees and the Nebraska Republican Party had donated $1,000 or more apiece to Hardin’s campaign with two weeks to the election.

The Nebraska Bankers State PAC led all organizational donors with $4,000, followed closely by the Nebraska Realtors PAC with $3,000 and Charter Communications of St. Louis at $2,500.

BNSF Railway doubled its previous contribution to Hardin from $1,000 to $2,000 during the latest reporting period. Union Pacific Railroad had given $1,000 to Hardin as of Oct. 24.

Both District 48 candidates remain the single largest donors to their own campaigns. Hardin has donated $22,527 and is owed $32,973 in outstanding campaign loans, while Lease has given $5,489 to his campaign.

Three PACs have given at least $1,000 each to Lease, led by the Associated General Contractors Highway Improvement PAC with $2,500. The SMART-TD PAC, representing railroad engineers and conductors, earlier donated $1,000 to Lease’s campaign.

Outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has not contributed to either District 48 candidate, remains the top contributor to Tegtmeier ($25,000) as she tries to unseat State Board of Education Vice Chairman Robin Stevens of Gothenburg and former state school board member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City ($20,000), who is challenging Williams to succeed retiring NU Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.

Tegtmeier and Williams launched their campaigns in 2021. Williams leads all Panhandle state-level races with $421,882 in donations, although nearly half that total ($185,327) was rolled over from the term-limited lawmaker’s Unicameral campaign fund.

Campaign finance reports, state-level Panhandle races, 2022 election

Legislative District 48

Brian Hardin

» Donations: $98,242.26

» Spending: $85,417.16

» Cash balance: $12,825.10

» Loans: Brian Hardin, Gering, $32,973

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $4,000; Nebraska Realtors PAC, Lincoln, $3,000; Charter Communications, St. Louis, $2,500; BNSF Railway Co., Kansas City, Kansas, $2,000; Radcliffe & Associates, Lincoln, $1,054; Nebraska Cooperative Council PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers PAC, Johnston, Iowa, $1,000; Nebraska Insurance Federation PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Republican Party, Lincoln, $1,000; Union Pacific Railroad Co., Omaha, $1,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000; (Sen.) Ben Hansen for Legislature, Blair, $1,000; Farmers Employee and Agent PAC, Oklahoma City, $1,000; Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry PAC, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Brian Hardin, Gering, $22,527

Don Lease II

» Donations: $17,138.51

» Spending: $14,256.07

» Cash balance: $2,882.44

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): AGC Highway Improvement PAC, Lincoln, $2,500; Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists PAC, Lincoln, $1,500; SMART-TD PAC, Olmsted, Ohio, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Don Lease II, rural Bridgeport, $5,488.51; Andrew Plummer, Bridgeport, $2,000

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $70,507.80

» Spending: $68,555.85

» Cash balance: $1,951.95

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; Nebraska State Education Association, Lincoln, $2,500; Flatwater Bank, Gothenburg, $2,500

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robin Stevens, Gothenburg, $32,600; Richard and Linda Zarek, rural Gothenburg, $1,500; Claude and Karen Berreckman, Cozad, $1,000; Dianne Lozier, Omaha, $1,000; Matthew and Susan Williams, rural Gothenburg, $1,000; Cynthia Huff, rural McCook, $1,000

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $142,915

» Spending: $111,825.86

» Cash balance: $31,576.32

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Protect Nebraska Children PAC, $2,000; (Sen.) Suzanne C. Geist for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Republican Party, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $25,000; Tom Peed, Lincoln, $20,000; Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $7,500; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $4,000; Diane Krause, rural North Platte, $3,780; LaWayne Klein, Scottsbluff, $2,200; Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $2,100; Andrea Melius, North Platte, $2,000; Debra Hostick, rural Merna, $1,525; Charles W. Herbster, Falls City, $1,500; Becky Trotter, Arcadia, $1,500 (cash and in-kind); Suzanne Geist, Lincoln, $1,500; Caroline Sorenson, rural North Platte, $1,300; Brian Hardin, Gering, $1,200 (cash and in-kind); William Kalblinger, North Platte, $1,200; Matt Ackerman, North Platte, $1,000; Edwin Hackel, rural Ord, $1,000; Robert and Cynthia Milligan, Omaha, $1,000; Jim Pillen, Columbus, $1,000; Clifford Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000; Steve Scholz, rural North Platte, $1,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Gering, $1,000; Errol Wells, rural Elba, $1,000; Ronald Brester, Lincoln, $1,000; F. Ellen Taylor-Kennedy, rural North Platte, $1,000; Tim Erdman, Bayard, $1,000; Brent Holliday, Gering, $1,000; Tim Erdman, rural Bayard, $1,000

Nebraska Public Service Commission

District 5

Kevin Stocker

(2022 only)

» Donations: $39,867.45

» Spending: $38,023.74

» Cash balance: $1,843.71

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): SMART-TD PAC, North Olmsted, Ohio, $2,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Kevin Stocker, Scottsbluff, $32,000

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

District 7

Matt Williams

(combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $421,882.09

» Spending: $375,738.68

» Cash balance: $61,405.48

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Sen.) Matt Williams for Legislature, Gothenburg, $185,326.60; Walter Scott Revocable Trust, Omaha, $10,000; First National of Nebraska Inc., Omaha, $10,000; The Home Agency Inc. (DBA Nebraska Farm Services), Elwood, $7,500; Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $6,000; (Sen. Mark) Kolterman for Legislature, Seward, $5,000; (Sen. John) Stinner for Legislature, Scottsbluff, $5,000; First National of Nebraska PAC, Omaha, $5,000; Paulsen Inc., Cozad, $5,000; Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; Thomas Investment Co., rural Broken Bow, $5,000; (Sen. Robert) Hilkemann for Legislature, Omaha, $3,500; Nebraska Insurance Federation PAC, Lincoln, $1,560.03; (Bob) Phares for Regent, North Platte, $1,500; LKQ Corp., Washington, D.C., $1,500; 96 Ranches Inc., Gothenburg, $1,500; Peetz & Co., Lincoln, $1,500; Friends of (Sen.) Mike McDonnell, Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Anna Wishart for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; State Health PAC (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Omaha, $1,000; HDR Inc. Federal PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Pacific Life Insurance Co., Newport Beach, Virginia, $1,000; First State Bank, Loomis, $1,000; Mutual of Omaha Cos. PAC (IMPAC), Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Myron Dorn for Legislature, Adams, $1,000; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, $1,000; Nebraska State Bank, Broken Bow, $1,000; Radcliffe & Associates, Lincoln, $1,000; Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society, Omaha, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bruce Lauritzen, Omaha, $17,500; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $15,000; Jerry Adams, rural Broken Bow, $10,000; Deryl Hamann, Omaha, $6,000; Michael Yanney, Omaha, $5,500; Richard and Patricia Bell, Omaha, $5,000; James Pillen, Columbus, $5,000; Howard Hawks, Omaha, $3,750; Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $3,750; Gary Latimer, Lincoln, $3,000; John Kotouc, Omaha, $2,500; John Koraleski, Omaha, $2,500; David Slosburg, Omaha, $2,500; Jim Baldonado, Elwood, $2,500; Williams Dittrick, Omaha, $2,500; J. Richard Shoemaker, Cambridge, $2,000; Bradley and Barbara Bartak, rural Merna, $2,000; Larry Paulsen, Cozad, $2,000; Lance Fritz, Omaha, $1,500; Fred Hunzeker, Omaha, $1,500; Leslie Marsh, Kearney, $1,500; Hod Kosman, rural Scottsbluff, $1,500; Richard Zarek, Gothenburg, $1,500; Paul Smith, Omaha, $1,000; Rich Armstrong, Minden, $1,000; Patty Pansing Brooks, Lincoln, $1,000; Tim Kudron, Omaha, $1,000; Paul Hogan, Omaha, $1,000; Dave Collins, Gothenburg, $1,000; Michael Bacon, Gothenburg, $1,000; Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln, $1,000; Barbara and Wallace Weitz, Omaha, $1,000; Dana Bradford, Omaha, $1,000; Myron Dorn, Adams, $1,000; Nathan Wyatt, Gothenburg, $1,000; Ward Hoppe, Lincoln, $1,000; Sherry McClymont, Holdrege, $1,000; Norm Geiken, Gothenburg, $1,000

Kathy Wilmot

(2022 only)

» Donations: $56,068.17

» Spending: $44,697.68

» Cash balance: $18,797.65

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Former Sen.) John Kuehn for Legislature, rural Heartwell, $2,500; (Sen.) Dan Hughes for Legislature, Venango, $1,000; Eagle Forum PAC, Alton, Illinois, $1,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $20,000; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City, $8,818.17 (cash and in-kind); Lorelee Byrd, rural Arlington, $5,000; Bonnie Quick, rural Callaway, $1,500; Charles W. Herbster, Falls City, $1,000; Harold Daug, Omaha, $1,000

