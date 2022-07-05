Hardin spent over $55,500 in District 48 primary race

The primary winner in 2022’s District 48 Unicameral election race also was the only candidate to appear in post-primary campaign finance reports.

Gering businessman Brian Hardin had collected $57,275 and spent $55,567 by the May 10 vote, according to his campaign’s post-primary report to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

None of the other four candidates received or spent the minimum $5,000 needed under state law to require them to submit campaign finance reports.

Hardin and Banner County farmer and rancher Don L. Lease II advanced to the Nov. 8 general election in their respective bids to succeed term-limited state Sen. John Stinner of Gering.

Hardin collected 2,647 votes and Lease 1,370 in the primary. Former Scottsbluff City Councilman Scott Shaver fell short of advancing with 1,318 votes, with Jeremiah Jake Teeple and Talon Cordle trailing the field.

The Legislature expanded District 48 last September from its traditional Scotts Bluff County base, adding Banner and Kimball counties to its south.

Hardin personally accounted for almost all of his campaign’s funds. His post-primary report showed he had donated $30,000 and made $24,000 in loans to his committee.

He also had received donations from the Nebraska State Bankers Political Action Committee, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and the campaign committee of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering.

Hardin had just $335.42 in cash on hand as of primary election night, according to his report.

In campaign-finance highlights from other western Nebraska regional races:

» Outgoing Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg ended the primary season with a huge fundraising advantage in his bid to be western Nebraska’s next member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Williams and former State Board of Education member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City advanced to the general election, with Williams leading the primary balloting by nearly 2,000 votes.

The two-term state lawmaker, however, had received $360,582 in donations since declaring his regents candidacy in 2021. Wilmot, who entered early this year, had taken in just $23,203.

Williams transferred $185,327 from his soon-to-be-defunct Unicameral campaign committee to his NU campaign. Five of his Unicameral colleagues also donated to his effort, as did the campaign committee of outgoing District 7 Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.

Nearly half of Wilmot’s donor total came from a $10,000 contribution from outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, according to her post-primary financial report.

» Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff, who barely ousted incumbent District 5 Public Service Commissioner Mary Ridder of rural Callaway, accounted for $32,000 of the $38,992 in donations to his own campaign.

Ridder, who received 21,154 votes in the Republican primary to Stocker’s 22,590, didn’t raise or spend enough money to have to file a financial report. Stocker will be unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.

» Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte, the primary front-runner for western Nebraska’s State Board of Education seat, continued to enjoy a financial advantage in the District 7 race.

Tegtmeier, who enjoyed more than a 3-to-1 margin over incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, had collected $83,810 in donations compared with Stevens’ $63,163 as of the May vote. Pat Moore, the third candidate, was eliminated.

Most of Tegtmeier’s donations have come from individuals, led by Ricketts with $20,000 and Tom Peed of Lincoln with $10,000.

Stevens personally accounted for half of his total contributions but also has received a combined $5,000 from the Nebraska State Education Association and its campaign PAC.