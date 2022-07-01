HASTINGS - Hastings College has announced the Dean's List for its spring 2022 semester. For the semester, 397 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Cassidy Coalson of Mitchell and Emma Foote of Scottsbluff both were named to the Dean’s list, both maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Hastings College announces spring 2022 Dean's List
