Hello 2023!

Happy New Year from your friends at the Ledger and our 2023 New Years Baby—Brooks Daniel Cullan!

Brooks was born on June 1, 2022 at 3:46 p.m. at the Charon Community Hospital to Shane and Melissa Cullan. He weighed in at 7 pounds 15 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.

Shane graduated from Hemingford High in 2004 and Melissa (Zapata) graduated from Alliance High in 2003.

Shane farms south of Chadron and Melissa is the Insurance Operations Manager at Security First Insurance in Chadron.

Brooks' siblings include: Joel, 5th grader at Chadron Middle School and Emily, 2nd grader at Chadron Primary.

Grandparents are: Pat & Jackie Cullan of Chadron and Max & Betty Zapata of Alliance. Great-Grandparents: Mary Wilson of Hay Springs and the late Harry & Lorene Cullan of Hemingford.

A baby has graced the cover of the Ledger to kick off the new year since as long as anyone around here could remember. Dating back 90 plus years.

The Baby New Year origins began in 600 B.C. with the Greeks, though the early Egyptians can also be given credit for using a baby as a symbol of a new year. The baby represents the "birth" of the new year.

As the New Year is upon us bringing new hopes, here is wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.