Hemingford Art Teacher nominated for Teacher of the Year

Bob Reeker, President of the Nebraska Art Teachers Association (NATA), has announced Nebraska’s 2022 Art Education Award Recipients. NATA is a professional organization whose mission is to develop and promote quality art education in Nebraska through a statewide professional support system, with opportunities for growth and development through leadership and service.

Each year NATA recognizes outstanding contributions to learning in art education, leadership in curriculum and staff development in local school districts and communities, and contributions to professional endeavors on state and national levels. Individual award descriptions may be viewed on the NATA website: http://www.nebraskaarteducators.org/nata-awards.html

The awards will be presented in conjunction with the 2022 NATA Fall Conference held in Norfolk, Nebraska, October 7-8, 2022.

Receiving honors are:

NATA Elementary Art Educator of the Year - Lindsay Hueftle, Omaha, Nebraska

NATA Middle School Art Educator of the Year - Ryan Dieke, Omaha, Nebraska

NATA Secondary Art Educator of the Year - Molly Conway, Omaha, Nebraska

NATA K–12 Art Educator of the Year - Millicent Butler, Hemingford, Nebraska

NATA Outstanding Art Educator of the Year - Joe Bristol, Omaha, Nebraska

NATA Marvin Spomer Novice Art Educator - Hannah Ash, McCook, Nebraska

NATA Roscoe Shields Service Award - Lorinda Rice, Lincoln, Nebraska