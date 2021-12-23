 Skip to main content
Hemingford Elementary First Grade Students share their letters to Santa Claus
The Ledger passed on 33 letters to Santa from students in Mrs. Gasseling and Mrs. Benzel’s 1st Grade Classes at Hemingford Public Schools.

Here’s a look at what the kids are asking for this year!

---

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing at the North Pole?

Please can I have a Nintendo Switch and a reindeer. I also have been good this year. I want a elf too.

I will leeve coco.

Love,

Archer Niemeier

---

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing?

I have been good this year. I want a drone, barbies, LOL dolls, and a cellphone.

I love you.

Love,

Olivia Harwood

---

Dear Santa,

Who takes care of the reindeers?

I want a Nintendo Switch and a laptop.

I will put out cookies and milk and I will leev carrots for the reindeer.

Love,

Nicholas Armenta

---

Dear Santa,

Do you like December?

I wood like a Barbie dream howse, a toy dog, 2 boy and 2 girl barbies and last a 3 toy hamster.

Please have a safe trip around the world.

Love

Chloe Henderson

---

Dear Santa,

What do you feed your deer?

I am a good boy. I want presents. I like toys.

How is Mrs. Claus doing?

Love,

Ty Foster

---

Dear Santa,

What weather do you have up there?

I have been good! I want a remote control race car. I would also like a robot.

Have a good December!

Love

Craig Butler

---

Dear Santa,

Who takes care of the reindeer?

I want a LOL doll and a O.M.G. doll. I have been good this year!

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Lyla Cullan

---

Dear Santa,

Who takes care of the elves?

I would like a drone and a minecraft book.

I will leave you cookies and milk. There will be carrots for the reindeer.

Love,

Rhett Christianson

---

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have at the North Pole? Have a good day Santa.

I want a nintendo switch. I want a laptop. I want an Ifone. I want a okyles.

I will bring cookies and milk Santa.

Love,

Xziah Kittelmann

---

Dear Santa,

Do you have toys rede for all the kids for Christmas?

I want a Nintendo switch, a remote control tank, army games, and mindcraft games.

I will leave milk out.

Love,

James Sherlock

---

Dear Santa,

Santa are the elves okay?

I wood like a pink and white mermade tale, a baby doll and water art mat.

I will leeve tree cookes and choklit milk for you.

Love,

Aleah Monroy

---

Dear Santa,

Are the elves doing good?

For Christmas I want a pone, a plush unicorn and a new paint set.

I am going to leav you coockes and milk.

I love you!

Love,

Carol Roland

---

Dear Santa,

Are the elves making the toys?

I want video games, BB gun and a dirt bike.

I hope you have a safe ride.

Love,

TJ Gasseling

---

Dear Santa,

Who takes care of the reindeer?

I want a tablit, a flufe horse blankit, a LOL doll and a real horse. Plese and thank you.

I love you santa! I will put out milk and cooces.

Love,

Mary Ann Helmink

---

Dear Santa,

How do the elves make ther toys? I really want it to snow for Christmas!

I want gliter baby, LOL big and little sister, a toy kitten, fur reel friends and Mico.

To all a good night.

Love,

Kymberlee Ansley

---

Dear Santa,

Do you have the presents redee?

I want a Nintendo switch, spiderman no way home toys and venom 2 toys.

I will put coocees and milk out.

Love,

Eli Jacobo

---

Dear Santa,

Marry Christmas! How are you doing?

I help clean the house and I help my mom clean the dishes.

I want a red, white and blue shirt. I also want a bath bom. Last I want a toy sled.

I hope your reindeer are fine.

Your friend,

Paitynn Flores

----

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas!

How are the randeer doing?

I help my mom cleen the house.

I want a ranbow bike. I also want a unicorn toy. Last I want a sled.

I hope you and Mrs. Clos is doing good.

Your friend,

Makenzi Krebs

---

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are your randeer?

I help my mom with my siblings. I want 5 popits for my siblings and me. I also want a figit spiner. Last I want a pop tube.

I hope you are rety for Chrismis.

Love,

Kinsley Furman

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the elves doing?

I am trying to be as good as I can.

I want a blue huverbord. I also want a green huverbord. Last I want a nitelite that it is rainbow. I will be good as long as you are watching me.

Your friend,

Zayden Eisenhart

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the randeer?

I help my family and I am good.

I want a gray I-pod. I also want V bucks for Fortnite. Last I want a cuntaner for my playstasine.

I hope your randeer are good.

Love,

Preston O’Gorman

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are you doing?

I am kind of being good.

I want a brown toy kitchen. I also want a new water bottle. Last I want a popit that is rainbow.

I hope you will come to are house.

Love,

Paislee Grace Thompson

---

Dear Santa,

Hello! How is Rudolf doing?

I want to take care of my little sister. I want a pink unicorn toy. I also want a new water bottle. Last I want a Lama hat. I hope I will get that stuff.

Love,

Bryley Cotant

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrismas! How is Roodoulph doing?

I have tryed to help my family cleen the hous.

I want an Xbox for Chrismas. I also want a remote control spider that is blue and black. Last I want a lamergeenee pull-back car.

I hope you have a verey nice chrismas.

Love,

Everett Vogel

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How is Roodof doing?

I am being good.

I want a chismis and cat snoglobe. I also want a rainbow huverbord. Last I want a rainbow notebook.

I will be vary nice for you.

Your friend,

Lucy K. Cullan

---

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are your elfs doing?

I help kids with being nise.

I want a nentento game disk that is maroy cart. I also want a lock it. Last I want a hydroflast that is purple, blue and green.

I will give you cookees and milk.

Love,

Harper Sorensen

---

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are your elvs?

I help my mom cook.

I want a rainbo bike. I also want a noo baby. Last I want a paw patrol popit.

I hope your elvs are good.

Love,

Sage Dillard

---

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Are you redy for Christmas?

I help my grandma do her work.

I want a huverbord that is green and blue. I also want a driveable lambrgene with flames on it. Last I want a popit fijit spinner.

Mayrry Christmas Santa.

Your friend,

Jedediah Rodriguez

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. How is Rudolph doing?

Every once in a while I help my parents and siblings out.

I want 4 blue football pilongs. I also want a Tyreek Hill poser with the cheetah on it. Last I want a poster with Patriick Mahomes that says qb star.

I hope you like are cookies that we made for you to eat and milk to drink

Your friend,

Matthew Mahony

---

Dear Santa,

Hi santa! How do you make presints?

I am being good but sometimes am meen.

I want a green and black drone. I also want a light green truck that I can drive. Last I want a green rc car.

I hope you make it santa.

Love,

Huckleberry Dean Long

---

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is the randeer?

I am being good.

I want a brown toy truck. I also want a noo bike. Last I also want a rc car I can drive.

I will work for you.

Your friend,

Wyatt Ribble

---

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is your rendeer?

I want to tell you that I have been doing my homework.

I want a turning colors car. I also want a army game. Last I want hotweels carwash.

I hope you make it.

Your friend,

Audie Glodowski

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! Can elfs give birth?

I am trying to be nicer to Maddy and Parcer.

I want a unicorn bike with a unicorn glowing helmit. Please santa. I also want a grownup omg LOL doll. Last I want a Rudolf stufy.

I will put out Christmas cookes and milk.

Love,

Grace Roth

