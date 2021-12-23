Hemingford Elementary First Grade Students share their letters to Santa Claus

Your friend,

Makenzi Krebs

---

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are your randeer?

I help my mom with my siblings. I want 5 popits for my siblings and me. I also want a figit spiner. Last I want a pop tube.

I hope you are rety for Chrismis.

Love,

Kinsley Furman

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the elves doing?

I am trying to be as good as I can.

I want a blue huverbord. I also want a green huverbord. Last I want a nitelite that it is rainbow. I will be good as long as you are watching me.

Your friend,

Zayden Eisenhart

---

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the randeer?

I help my family and I am good.