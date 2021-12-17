Hemingford Elementary Winter Concert

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to have a music program so it’s good to have you all back in here again,” said Hemingford Elementary Principal Eric Arneson.
Excited parents, grandparents, and family members filled the big gym at Hemingford Public School on Monday evening to watch the 2021 Winter Concert presented by students from Kindergarten through 6th grade.
“We are all so excited to share with you tonight,” Sarah added.
The program started off with Kindergarten, 1st Grade, and 2nd Grade. The little ones took to the stage dressed in their nice outfits. It’s always fun watching the excitement on their faces as they wave to mom and dad in the audience.
They presented “A Holiday Moosical” featuring Marty the Moose who wants to be a reindeer. Marty says that those famous flying holiday helpers have all the fun. They get to travel around the world on Christmas Eve delivering gifts to all the good boys and girls. But everyone knows that moose are simply too big and heavy to fly! Who ever heard of a Christmas Moose anyway?
The “Moosical” featured songs sung by the group plus 2nd Grade students telling Marty’s story. 2nd Grade speakers included: Cecilia Arneson-Elf, Ryder Carter-Toy Soldier, Misha Craig, Declan Danner, Kameron Gilkerson-Christmas Tree, Abby Frost-Christmas Tree, Logan Foster-Reindeer, Timothy Gilkerson, Keegan Hernandez-Rag Doll, Easton Hitchcock-Speaker, Payten Hunter-Rag Doll, Brody Keane, Kolton Kramer-Snowman, Simeon Lilley-Stone-Father Time, Emmie Merrill-Reindeer, Abigail Long-Christmas Tree, Tripp Moseman-Reindeer, Emma Raben-Christmas Tree, Quinston Ramos-Marty the Moose, Raegan Schumacher-Reindeer, Kyle Shaw-Toy Soldier, Aspen Staudenmaier-Sugar Plum Fairy, Shelby Sulzback-Elf, Neveah Thompson-Candy Cane, Addy Vogel-Elf, and Leah Woodbeck.
The 5th and 6th Grade Bobcat Band was up next.
“They’ve been excited to show you what they’ve learned,” said Music Teacher Sarah Arneson. “We have a mix of whole group and some were super excited and wanted to either do a solo or a small group and I just couldn’t say no to that.”
The band played “London Bridge”, “Doodle All Day”, and “Jingle Bells”. Band members include:
Flute- Kenley Adamson, Isabell Donker, Madison Roth, Wriley Niemeier
Clarinet- Taylea Burney, Trinity Finnell, EvaDena Helmink, Rylei Manion, Ainslee Woltman-Up On the Housetop Solo
Alto Saxaphone- Grace Dahlberg, Sofia Gomez, Desilee Hinman, Cash Keane, Porter Sorensen, Kura Welling, Carle Welling
Trumpet: Carsen Bunnell, Connor Butler, Gus Butler, Lilian Cullan, Berkley Davies, Jayce Haas, Tyan Hruby-Jolly Old St. Nicholas Solo, Eli Hunter, James Lanier, Lydia Lilley-Gitch, Korbin Mazanec, Ahris McClaren, Riley Rathjen, Natasha Randolph, Jade Sorensen, Trydon Sorenson, Gaige Thompson
Trombone- Adam Ramos, Warner Tallon, Kenton Walker
Baritone- Ty Horstman
Percussion- Gracie Garza, Fletcher Moseman, Brian Roland, Barrett Sulzbach, Teagan Yale
The 3rd Grade, 4th Grade, 5th Grade, and 6th Grade Choir closed out the Winter Concert with their presentation of “Elflandia”. A short musical about a land of big dreams and curly toes.
Welcome to Elflandia! Elves are busy making toys for Santa's yearly trip round the world to bring presents to all the deserving humans on the planet. But the reports the elves have heard are not very encouraging. Many humans are grumpy and stressed at holiday time, others are downright sour when they wake up from a nap. Discover what the elves learn about humans when Santa shows up with a real living sample.
Featuring 5th and 6th Grade students with elves: Lilly Bates, Carsen Bunnell, Grace Dahlberg, Trinity Finnell, Sofia Gomez-Human, Makenna Honstein, Kaleb Miller, Devin Mundt, Asher Radspinner, Natasha Randolph, Brian Roland, Liam Romero-Santa, Braden Staudenmaier, Alexis Stricker, and Carle Welling.
“Thank you to everyone who made this day possible,” said Sarah. “We hope you have a Happy Holiday Season.”