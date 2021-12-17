Hemingford Elementary Winter Concert

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to have a music program so it’s good to have you all back in here again,” said Hemingford Elementary Principal Eric Arneson.

Excited parents, grandparents, and family members filled the big gym at Hemingford Public School on Monday evening to watch the 2021 Winter Concert presented by students from Kindergarten through 6th grade.

“We are all so excited to share with you tonight,” Sarah added.

The program started off with Kindergarten, 1st Grade, and 2nd Grade. The little ones took to the stage dressed in their nice outfits. It’s always fun watching the excitement on their faces as they wave to mom and dad in the audience.

They presented “A Holiday Moosical” featuring Marty the Moose who wants to be a reindeer. Marty says that those famous flying holiday helpers have all the fun. They get to travel around the world on Christmas Eve delivering gifts to all the good boys and girls. But everyone knows that moose are simply too big and heavy to fly! Who ever heard of a Christmas Moose anyway?