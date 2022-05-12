Hemingford High School students recognized with honors, awards

Following graduation rehearsal on the morning of Thursday, May 5, Hemingford High School students were recognized with Honors and Awards. Proud parents and relatives packed the Hemingford High School Gym to watch as presenter after presenter handed out honors and awards to students.

Students were recognized for their involvement in National Honor Society, FCCLA, FFA, music, quiz bowl, student council, drama and speech, and art.

Teacher of the Year voted on but grades seven through 12th was given to Pete Gomez and Bobcat of the Year was awarded to Emma Hitchcock.

Scholarships announced

Destiny Hanson – PREMA Scholarship, Nebraska State Elks Association Vocational Scholarship, Scottsbluff Elks Memorial Scholarship, EWC Black and Gold Scholarship, Wyoming boarder Scholarship, AgriBusiness Scholarship, Western Trails Conference Scholarship

Julie Johnson – WNCC Early Admission Scholarship, Edward M. & Eda S. Hempel Memorial Scholarship

Connor Lund – WNCC Early Admission Scholarship, WNCC Board of Governors Scholarship

Elizabeth Mayer – WSC Growing Together Career Scholars Program Scholarship, Scottsbluff Elks Memorial Scholarship, WESTCO Scholarship, NAIFA Scholarship, Western NE Human Resources Management Association Scholarship, WNCC Outstanding Leadership Scholarship, Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship, Nebraska Bank Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Hemingford Booster Scholarship

Daren McConville – NE Sugar Beers Growers Association Scholarship, PREMA Scholarship, Chet Ansley Memorial Scholarship, FFA Hired Hand Scholarship, EWC Lancer Incentive Scholarship, Wyoming border Scholarship, Elks Memorial Scholarship, Junior Wrestling Casey Stricker Memorial Scholarship

Sarina Radspinner – UW Phoenix Scholar Award, Meredith B. & John M. Rose Scholarship, NE Wesleyan Black and Gold Scholarship, UNL Husker Power Scholarship

Bayden Solberg – FFA Hire Hand Scholarship

Ethan Specht – NE Sugar Beet Growers Association Scholarship, Chet Ansley Memorial Scholarship, Keri Votruba Aspiring Youth in Ag Scholarship, CHS Foundation Scholarship, North Platte Valley Irrigators Association Scholarship, FFA Hire Hand Scholarship, Hemingford Credit Union Scholarship, Western Trails Conference Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Hemingford Boosters Scholarship

Alysen Turek – Scottsbluff Elks Scholarship, Chet Ansley Memorial Scholarship, FFA Hired Hand Scholarship, Wyoming border Scholarship, EWC Lancer Incentive Scholarship, UNL Husker Power Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Hemingford Credit Union Scholarship

Kamryn Ash – WNCC Early Admission Scholarship

Lilian Cuevas – Elks WNCC Scholarship, WNCC Swanson Teacher Scholarship, Hemingford Education Association Scholarship, Kevin Horn Scholarship

Bayden Solberg and Ethan Specht grabbed the Class of 2022 composite and lead the parade of graduates through the halls of the Hemingford Elementary School before hanging the framed picture on the wall of the Red Zone where it will be proudly displayed for a year.

