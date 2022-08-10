Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of August 11

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Blood Drive

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the fire hall. Sign up at volunteersign.org/MYT4L.

Please call barb with questions at 308-760-0804.

Hemingford Public Pool

August 8-14 Hours

Monday-Friday

6-7:30 a.m. Lap

12-1 p.m. Lap

1-5 p.m. Open Swim

CLOSED SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Stay tuned for Operation Hours for the remainder of 2022 season.

Daily Admissions: 5 and up $3

4 and under -Free

August 15-21 Hours

Monday and Wednesday

6-7 a.m. Lap (Wed. last day of am Lap)

12-1pm Lap

1-5pm Open

Tuesday

6-7am Lap

12-1pm Lap

1-5pm Open

5-5:30pm Lap

5:30-6:30 Water Aerobics

Thursday (First Day of School!)

4:30-5:30 Lap

5:30-6:30 Water Aerobics

Friday

3pm-7pm Open Swim

Saturday

12-1 Lap

1-5pm Open

Sunday

12–1 lap

1-4 open

Diorama Food Booth

The Fair this week and the Hemingford Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue used to sustain the Diorama. The Chamber is once again requesting your assistance in two ways:

1- Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor today, Thursday, Aug 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, August 12.

2- Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Thursday through Saturday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. There are three different shifts throughout each day. Sign up for one or a few!

Sign up with Lacy at Valor or chat with Marcie at the booth.

Classics On Saturday

Every Saturday during the summer the public is invited to “Classics on Saturdays” at Valor General Store. Bring your classic cars, bikes, motorcycles, or whatever you’re driving and come hang out throughout the day. Enjoy refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. See you there!

Hemingford Chamber RaffleThe Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets for two quarter beefs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at MC Signs & Decals or Valor General Store. Winners do not have to pay processing. Tickets will be sold through the fair weekend in August with a limited number being sold so don’t miss out. Winners will be announced at the Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Hemingford Chamber/LegionThe Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. starting June 25. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.

Hemingford LibraryThe library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Hemingford Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Legion Supper

Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

Come see us at the food booth at the fair! Please help if you can.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – T-bones and shrimp scampi

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday –

News from Margaret:

Farmers Market on Sat morning 8 till 11 am. Anyone want a table out there please call 487-5356

Help Is NEEDED for Legion Food Booth during Fair on Tuesday, Aug 9th though Sunday, Aug 14thIf you can help please call Margaret at 760-2317 and I’ll sign you up and let you know times. This is the one big fund raiser for the year please step up and help out! Carol Danbom is in charge this year! And the Menu has changed we will be serving pulled pork instead of sloppy joes and walking tacos has been added to the menu!Help needed!!!!!

Mark the dates:

August 19-Hemingford 1960

Dust off your old cars, pick ups, trucks, motocycles, bicycle, tractors and don’t forget your skates. 700 block Box Butte from 5 to 9

Burgers and hot dogs, cherry cokes and music by Keith Reid from the Crazy Louie Band.

10.00 entry fee peoples choice awards. Fun

For everyone. Brought to you by the James Barry American Legion Post 9, Gus’s and VALOR General Store

August 23 Wine Tasting 5 to 8

Wine brought to by Niobrara Valley Vineyards

A $10.00 fee will be charged as hors d’oeuvres will also be served. You may also purchase wine that night. They will be bringing 6 of their top wines.

We are trying to get another cornhole tournament set up! Watch for the date.

Auxiliary county meeting here August 13

Auxiliary birthday gala October 19

News happening: With fair upon us it’s gonna be a busy week, not to mention the heat. Let’s all remember to be kind. People will be wore out, hot and stressed. Please look out for others, drink lots of water, have fun, enjoy and be kind!

Have a fun and safe week!

BBC 4-H Calendar

of EventsAugust 11 — Livestock Shows

August 12 — Beef Show, Cake and Cookie Jar Auction, Large Animal Round Robin

For more information on these events contact the Extension Office at 762-5616.

AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Hemingford

Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.