Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of August 25

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford

Public PoolDaily Admissions: 5 and up $3

4 and under -Free

End of Year Hours for Pool:

Aug 22-28Tuesday/Thursday4:30-5:30 lap swim5:30-6:30 water aerobicsSaturday/Sunday12-1 lap1-5 Open (Sunday will be LAST open day)

Aug 29-Sept 4Tuesday/Thursday ONLY4:30-5:30 lap5:30-6:30 water aerobics

Box Butte Co.

Drive-Thru Job & Resource FairNDOL is hosting a Drive-Thru Job & Resource Fair in cooperation with various partners on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Participants will receive packets from hiring employers, as well as area agencies and organizations. NO registration fee.

Drive, bike, scoot, or walk in front of Box Butte Development Office, 502 Box Butte.

EMPLOYERS & COMMUNITY PARTNERS, if interested in taking part in the event, please reach out to Chelsie at BBDC — 762.1800 or Lori Marquez (NDOL) 633.1056.

Sip and Paint Fundraiser for Hemingford GardenIt’s Sip and Paint Time!

The Hemingford Community Care Center Garden Foundation is having a sip and paint September 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the garden with a walk around and then move to The Body Shop for sipping and painting with Marla Wade. Cost will be $35 per person. There will be food and refreshments.

The money will go to the Hemingford Care Center Garden. Tickets may be purchased at the Hemingford Credit Union.

Diorama Food BoothThank you to everyone that supported the Diorama Food Booth during the Box Butte County Fair!

Classics On SaturdayEvery Saturday during the summer the public is invited to “Classics on Saturdays” at Valor General Store. Bring your classic cars, bikes, motorcycles, or whatever you’re driving and come hang out throughout the day. Enjoy refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. See you there!

Hemingford Chamber Raffle

Phyllis Jesse and John Neefe were the winners of the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce raffle for two quarter beefs. 114 tickets were sold.

“Thank you to everyone that supported the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce and thank you to Chris and Marcie Thomas who not only donated the beef but also the processing fees,” said Lacy Covey.

Hemingford Chamber/LegionThe Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. starting June 25. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.

Hemingford LibraryThe library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Hemingford Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

Come see us at the food booth at the fair! Please help if you can.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Walleye

Saturday – BBQ Pork RIbs

Sunday – SON’s turn: Sausage links, french toast and eggs

Monday — Men’s Night: Serving mushroom burgers and playing pitch

News from Margaret:

It’s August if you have not received notice yet, you soon will 2023 memberships are due!Post $45.00 Auxiliary $25.00 Jr $5.00 SON’s$30.00 Jr $10.00. Dues may be left at the club and we will get them to the membership chairman.I challenge each and everyone of you to sign up 1 new member this year! A prize is in store for who ever signs up the most!

Dates to remember :August 23 Wine tastingAugust 27 Margaritas by Moonlight at LocalSeptember 10 Dice-Run Combat Vet’s motorcycle run We are their 3rd stop starts at the Ridge ends in CrawfordSeptember 12 SON’s Meeting 7:00September 13 Post Meeting 7:00Auxiliary meetingIt’s county meeting- so a meal will be served!September 16-Steak Feed in the makingSeptember 18- Cornhole tournamentSeptember 25- End of summer party

Suicide Prevention WalkThe 13th annual Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will be on Saturday, September 10. Registration can be done by contacting me or the morning of the walk starting at 7:30 am. The walk will begin at 8.

AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Hemingford Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

