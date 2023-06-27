Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Pool

The pool is open for open swim, 1-5 p.m., with lap swim available from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sessions in the morning include lap swim, 6-7:30 a.m., and a toddler swim/lap swim, 12-1 p.m.

The pool will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

Prochazka Family Reunion

The Prochazka Family Reunion will be July 1-4 at the Box Butte Reservoir. Friends and visitors are invited to drop by and say hello.

Funeral Notice

The funeral service for Jack L. “Swede” Swanson will be held at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Hemingford Cemetery. Family and friends are then invited to attend lunch at the multipurpose hall at the BBC Fairgrounds.

Box Butte County 4-H Calendar of Events

July 11 — Robotics Camp, 9 a.m. at the Extension Office

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday –

Saturday –

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. need a table call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Auxiliary (Carol Danbom) will be spearheading the fair booth again this year! Also looking for members who want to take a table for the birthday gala in October!

Beer garden is coming along and looking good! Thanks to all who have helped get to where it is!

Have a safe and fun week!!!

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Bands on the Bricks

Bands on the Bricks will be July 7 with New Wave Time Machine and Loaded Dice from 6-9 p.m. and Heritage Days weekend, July 21 and 22 from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, July 2 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

