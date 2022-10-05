Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of October 6

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

APS Foundation Tailgate PartyThe Alliance Public School Foundation will be hosting a Bulldog Tailgating Party on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the homecoming game. The event will be south of Bulldog Stadium at Holy Field. They will be serving walking tacos, dessert and water for $7.

Bobcat TailgateGet Up Bobcat Nation! The last home game is Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Farmer’s Coop.

We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball for the Bobcat Homecoming Game.

The tailgate meal will be chili and a dessert for $5.00.

Come join Farmer’s Coop Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!

Medicare Part D Reviews and EnrollmentLori Dannar will be assisting with review of your current Medicare Part D plan to see if there are any changes that you may need to make. Please call her at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment. LORI WILL ONLY BE HELPING NOVEMBER 1 THRU NOVEMBER 30TH.

Hemingford LibraryStory Time back on Fridays!

Meet at Apollo Court at 3 p.m. to help plant trees. Colleen will be reading a fun Oak tree book and snacks will be provided.

Featured author for October is children’s author: Mercer Mayer.

October Schedule:

Oct. 7 — Colleen will be gone so no story time. If you would like to volunteer to reach during story time please contact the ladies at the library.

Oct. 12 — Board meeting at 11 a.m.

Oct. 14 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Puppetry at 3 p.m. — ongoing series on how to make puppets, give your puppet personality and so much more.

Oct . 19 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

BINGO at 3 p.m.

Oct. 24-29 — Book Sale

Oct. 29 — Bake Sale

Oct. 28 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Kid friendly Halloween movie with snacks at 3 p.m.

Oct. 31 — Treats on the Streets

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – The SON’s are having a Pork BBQ starting at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Husker game. They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches and pork nachos. All of this will take place in the back hall of the American Legion-Hemingford! Come in and join the fun!

Saturday – Pork Chops

Sunday – SON’S turn: Menu not set yet.

News from Margaret:

There will be no more Farmers market on Saturday unless someone calls for a table.

Wednesday nights is Open Mike nights if you play sing do stand up come on down the stage is yours.

New to liquor inventory- High noon, Dough Ball, Rabbit hole, Knucklenoggin and shanky whip. We also carry Corona premier now.

Tickets on sale now for the Auxiliary birthday gala, stop by the club!Tables on sales now for the fall festival.Call 487-5356

Dates to remember:Oct 7- SON’sHuskers and Pork BBQ Oct 10-SON’s meeting 7:00Oct 11-Post & Auxiliary meetings 7:00Oct19- Birthday gala tickets on sale nowOct 22-Fall FestivalOct 30-31- Spook house

Hemingford Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Hemingford Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

