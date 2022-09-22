Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of September 22

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Bobcat TailgateGet Up Bobcat Nation! The third home game is next Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Dave’s Pharmacy and Valor General Store.

We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball.

The tailgate meal will be pasta, garlic bread and a desert for $5.00.

There will be a door prize drawing for one male and one female also.

Come join Dave’s Pharmacy and Valor General Store next Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!

Hemingford Chamber/Legion The Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.

Hemingford LibraryStory Time back on Fridays in Sept.

September Schedule:

Sept. 7 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Sept. 9 Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Movie and popcorn at 3 p.m.

Sept. 14 — Board meeting at 11 a.m.

Sept. 16 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

BINGO at 3 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Puppetry at 3 p.m.

Sept. 30 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Board games at 3 p.m.

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Hemingford Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Saturday – BBQ Pork Ribs

Farmers Market 8-11 a.m. Call 487-5356 for a table.

Sunday – Auxiliaries turn: Menu not set yet.

End of summer party at 2 p.m. with cornhole, crawdad boil and margarita bar

News from Margaret:

Book your Christmas party now dates filling up fast!Dues are now due for the 2023 year, you may drop them off at the club and we will get them to the membership chairs!We are currently looking for a bartender and cook stop by to get an application!Auxiliary- tickets are now on sale for the 1st annual birthday gala! Stop by to see about tickets!The SON’s are having a bbq and big screen tvDoings in the back hall for the Husker game, October 7thDates to remember:Sept 24- Farmers marketSept25-End of summer partyOct 7-SON’s Husker partyOct 11-SON’s meetingOct12-Post and Aux meetingsOct 19-birthday galaOct 22- Fall festivalOct 31- spook house???

Have a fun and safe week!

AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Hemingford Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com

or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.