Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of September 29

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Bobcat TailgateGet Up Bobcat Nation! The last home game is next Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Farmer’s Coop.

We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball.

The tailgate meal will be chili and a dessert for $5.00.

Come join Farmer’s Coop next Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!

Hemingford LibraryStory Time back on Fridays!

September Schedule:

Sept. 30 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Meet at Apollo Court at 3 p.m. to help plant trees. Colleen will be reading a fun Oak tree book and snacks will be provided.

“Come out and enjoy the nice weather and learn about trees while we plant a tree,” said Colleen.

Featured author for October is children’s author: Mercer Mayer.

October Schedule:

Oct. 5 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 — Colleen will be gone so no story time. If you would like to volunteer to reach during story time please contact the ladies at the library.

Oct. 12 — Board meeting at 11 a.m.

Oct. 14 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Puppetry at 3 p.m. — ongoing series on how to make puppets, give your puppet personality and so much more.

Oct . 19 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

BINGO at 3 p.m.

Oct. 24-29 — Book Sale

Oct. 29 — Bake Sale

Oct. 28 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Kid friendly Halloween movie with snacks at 3 p.m.

Oct. 31 — Treats on the Streets

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Bone-in Ribeye Steak

Saturday – Prime Rib

Farmers Market is done for the year unless someone wants a table call 487-5356.

Husker game will be on!! Serving special and full menu until 10 p.m.

Sunday – Auxiliaries turn: Menu not set yet.

Monday — Mushroom Swiss Burgers

Men’s night out, drinks .25 off from 5-7

News from Margaret:

There will be no more Farmers market on Saturday unless someone calls for a table.Wednesday nights is Open Mike nights if you play sing do stand up come on down the stage is yours.New to liquor inventory- High noon, Dough Ball, Rabbit hole, Knucklenoggin and shanky whip. We also carry Corona premier now.

The club is putting on a fall festival Oct 22We’re looking for crafters or people wanting to sale their wares. It will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call for a table 487-5356 At 5:00 pm we will be serving up full menu supper club along with beers and brats and a few polka’s!

Auxiliary birthday gala is set for Wednesday, October 19, tickets on sale now!

SON’s BBQ and Husker game is set for Friday October 7th!

Breakfast will be served on the opening day of pheasant season, October 29th

We’re still looking for people interested in helping with a spook house.

Have a safe and fun week!!!

AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Hemingford Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Hemingford Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com

or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.