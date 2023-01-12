 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingford School Board Honors One-Act

The 2022 Hemingford One Act Cast, Crew, and Directors- front row from left: Adde Bryner, Savannah Hickman, Eli Bryner, Ty Horstman, Libby Sorensen, Kail Miles and Tabi Prochazka. Second row: Hemingford School Board Member-Blanche Randolph, Gina Jespersen, Porter Sorensen, Breana Specht, Carlye Kresl, Isabell Gomez, Taylor Sherlock, Ramona Lee Ramos, Brenna Schumacher, Grace Lilley-Gitch and Misty Curtis. Back row: Laney Dahlberg, Drew Varner, Jacob Ferguson, Nathan Randolph, Ethan Plog, Zander Robb, Taren Hunter, Boady Hunter, Gavin Bell, Gattlen Bell, and Hemingford School Board Member’s Trish Schumacher and Rick Horstman. Not pictured but stopped by to get a cup after the picture: Madi Meek, Allisen Meek, Rylie Wright. Not pictured: Ty Hruby, Jaxon Keane, Zane Hinman, Jade Herbaugh, Parker Wright, Willum Sulzbach

 Kay Bakkehaug

The Hemingford One-Act Cast, Crew and Directors were recognized by the District 10 Board Members during the meeting on Monday. The cast and crew were recipients of the Bobcat Excellence Awards and each were presented with a custom Bobcat Excellence cup filled with taffy from Local.

Hemingford received top honors as the C2 District Champion One-Act Team for the third year in a row. Hemingford also received the Technical Theater Award. The technical theater award is judged on Technicality (Lights, Sound, Set and Props, Hair and Make-up) and Efficiency (Cooperation and Respect and Organization).

Performers Receiving Acting Awards: Rylie Wright, Breana Specht, Gavin Bell, Grace Lilley-Gitch, Madi Meek, Drew Varner, Isabell Gomez, Taren Hunter, and Carlye Kresl

During the state competition Hemingford placed sixth in the Class C2 Play Production Championship.

“I’m just incredibly proud of our One-Act Team,” said Hemingford Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller. “They had a very successful season, worked incredibly hard and made tremendous progress from the beginning of the year to the end of the season. I had the opportunity to be part of the judging crew for the technical aspect of the district competition so I got to watch all the plays and I’m so proud of our Bobcats and the work they put in at every level.”

Both of the directors thanked the board for honoring the students.

“You guys did an awesome job,” said Hemingford High School Principal Misty Curtis. “Hearing one of the other judges say how much you guys brought a professionalism to the stage and to your pre-performance and post-performance just goes to kudos because it didn’t matter if you were a seventh grader a senior or somewhere in between you all stepped up. You all made Hemingford very proud.”

