Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department News

Airlink offers training for all departments; in February we went through the in house portion and scheduled the field portion of it countless times since then before it actually came to fruition on Monday.

When we request Airlink to respond several things are checked before they can respond; some of the items that kept postponing the second half of the training were responses to other scenes, lightning, high winds and low visibility. Airlink most generally is thought of as just responding to motor vehicle collisions but that have tiered with us for animal injuries, grain entrapment, cardiac events, crush injuries and smoke/burn injuries to name a few. They have also assisted us at the Hemingford Public Schools when we presented the Grim Reaper. Airlink is a valuable asset to our community.