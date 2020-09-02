Alliance City Councilors are calling a special meeting Friday morning at 10 a.m. to formally accept a resignation from the city manager, and possibly appoint an interim to the position.
Officials from the City of Alliance told the Star-Herald Wednesday that City Manager Jeff Sprock verbally resigned Tuesday. The resignation was effective immediately.
Sprock did not respond to a request for comment.
The Alliance Times reported Sprock was not present at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Sprock switched to a career in municipal governance as Mitchell city administrator in October 2015 after nearly a decade as a field data coordinator with the North Platte Natural Resources District.
Sprock went to Alliance in November 2018 as deputy to then-City Manager Rick Kuckkahn, to assume the full position after Kuckkahn’s retirement. Sprock took over in March 2019 and held the position a little over a year.
