Alliance Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker stated, “A student at Alliance Public Schools has been confirmed positive with COVID.”
However, “The student has not been at school since school has started and there are no additional concerns for staff or students to quarantine. The investigation by Panhandle Public Health District is underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials,” he noted.
The Alliance Public Schools have plans in place that are keeping the students safe. Those plans include disinfecting of desks and high traffic areas, temperature checks, and updated HVAC systems.
One thing for certain, the virus is here, and in the foreseen time we must live with the increased prevention tools for the safety of all in our community which include quarantine and isolation. Please remember:
- Be Supportive – Support your family, friends, and neighbors when possible.
- Be Careful – Carefully practice the important prevention strategies to safeguard you and your loved ones against COVID-19.
- Be Alert – Watch for negative social media and individual’s being bullied and take a stand against it with important facts and knowledge.
- Be Kind – Kindness always prevails as we traverse uncertain and fearful times.
When there is a confirmed COVID-19 positive case in a school or business, they are not required to close. It is public health’s goal to keep everything running safely while swiftly mitigating risk through disease investigation, contact tracing, and quarantining any close contacts. Masks and social distancing are critical prevention tools in who will then need to self-quarantine.
Students and employees can do their critical part by wearing a mask, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain, monitoring for symptoms, frequently washing or sanitizing their hands, and staying informed of important updates happening in our communities.
