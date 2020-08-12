Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHWEST PANHANDLE THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311 AND 312... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311 AND ZONE 312. * WIND...WEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 14 PERCENT. * HAINES...5/6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&