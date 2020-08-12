A few things about the 2020 Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest… It was the 64th Box Butte County Queen Contest, the second year for coordinator Barbie Applegarth, and the second year in history that the contest had to be held indoors.
Shortly before the Queen Contest was set to begin the wind and lightning moved in with heavy force. Coordinator Barbie Applegarth and the Fair Board made the decision to move the contest to the Hemingford Public School Gym thanks to Hemingford School Staff.
Although the contestants and audience were safe from the storm, several of the contestants were forced to make last minute changes to their speeches and talents.
“I can make it rain,” laughed Applegarth. “One of my daughter suggested that we schedule it inside next year and then maybe the weather would cooperate.”
“At least we knew what we were doing this year so it went a little smoother once we moved inside. It’s still not the same as having it outside but it works and thank goodness the school is gracious enough to let us do that.”
“It really didn’t seem to bother of any of the contestants so that was a plus.”
A total of nine young women competed for the chance to represent Box Butte County.
Rasine Bolek, Emma Gomez, Aubrey Garrett, Katelyn Varner, Shaylynn McConville, Cambrea Vogel, Jo Flood, and Lilyanne Carlson.
BBC Miss Congeniality was awarded to Peittyn Johnson, the 18 year old daughter of Ben and Leanna Johnson and an Alliance High School Senior.
“To me as Miss Congeniality of Box Butte County it means that I will be able to give back to my community, open eyes to others and show them how our county is one of the best counties in the state of Nebraska,” said Johnson. “I want to be a leader to all the young ones and show them how a good leader should be and how never to give up.
Peittyn recalled watching BBC Queen Contests in previous years.
“I was always so excited to go to my favorite fair event,” Johnson said. “I always imagined myself up on the stage but never really thought I’d actually be up there and be the 2020 Miss Congeniality.”
BBC 2nd Attendant was awarded to Lilyanne “Lily” Carlson, the 19 year old daughter of Laura Russo and a sophomore at Brigham Young University-Idaho. She is a 2019 graduate of Hemingford High School.
“To be able to represent Box Butte County is an incredible honor,” Carlson said. “I love this community very much. It has been there for me and my family when we needed it most and in return I hope to be able to be there for the community by representing it proudly and respectfully. I know winning 2nd Attendant and being able to be an example of this amazing community will be one of the greatest opportunities I will ever have!”
BBC 1st Attendant was awarded to Aubrey Garret, the 18 year old daughter of Kurt and Michelle Garrett and is a 2020 Graduate of Alliance High. She will soon head to Chadron State to study Music Education.
“It is such an honor to represent such an outstanding county and community,” Garrett said. “This county raised me to be who I am and never in a million years would I have thought I’d be wearing a crown that represents such a huge part of my childhood and life. There would be absolutely no other community, fair and people that I would rather give back to.”
Her great grandpa, Lorence Phillips, was able to attend the competition. Lorence is a long time Hemingford resident and recently celebrated his 90th birthday.
“It meant so much to me to have him there,” Garrett said. He was the main reason I did the contest in the first place. He never has missed an event or day at the fair in who knows how many years. I love that I get to wear the crown and he gets to see me there representing the county and fair he loves so much and has always supported so dearly. I love him to pieces and I’m so honored again to be chosen for this.”
BBC Queen was awarded to Cambrea Vogel, the 17 year old daughter of Joe and Amanda Vogel and a Crawford High School Senior.
“It is such an awesome opportunity and I’m so blessed to be able to fill this position,” said Vogel. It had been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I have always had the hopes of being able to give back to the county that helped me grow as an individual. I am very excited to be able to give back the county and be a role model to the girls here and give back. Even though I don’t reside in Box Butte County anymore, this county still feels like home to me. After college I hope to once again reside in Box Butte County. I have a ton of great memories pertaining to Box Butte County and I am excited to make more over the next year. I love that I get to represent this amazing county and get to help in the community and help represent the pride that runs deep through this county!”
There had been some question as to why some of the girls could compete if they were not Box Butte County residents.
It had become harder and harder to get girls to sign up for the Fair Queen Contest. Because of that, the rules of the contest were revised in 2019. The contestants do not have to live in Box Butte County but they must have a strong connection to Box Butte County. That tie to the County is approved by Applegarth before the young lady is allowed to compete.
Applegarth added, “I was just beyond pleased with the job that the girls did!”
