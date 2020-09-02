The Box Butte County Fair Board members met for their monthly meeting and were greeted by surprise guests that wanted to thank them for their hard work.
“On the last day of fair a bunch of us 4-H people were sitting around visiting and we had the idea to come thank you guys,” said Jay Meyring, Livestock Committee President.
“There were a lot of fairs that didn’t have what they normally have and the reason that they didn’t get to have their fair was because they didn’t have someone like you guys that stood up for us and said ‘you know what, we’re going to live life and we’re going to have a fair!’”
“As a group that meant a lot to us because a lot of these kids look forward to the fair every year and it wouldn’t have been the same without it.”
Meyring added, “Thank you for this year especially but thank you for what you do every year. We appreciate it.”
The group brought pizza from Village Pizza and special cow and pig themed cookies that were almost too cute to eat.
The group of 4-H kids went down the line and one by one told the Fair Board a little something about why the fair is so important to them.
“My name is Jayce Meyring and this is my ninth year in 4-H,” he said. “Each year I always enjoy seeing the older kids helping out the younger kids with any sort of project. My favorite fair memory is when we get to hang out especially this year since we had not gotten to see each other all summer. We were hanging out in the barn this year and sang with the karaoke machine. That’s probably my favorite fair memory ever!”
“I’m Jayda Meyring and this is my seventh year of 4-H,” Jayda said. “Every year there’s always a different memory that’s my favorite. It was karaoke this year and the mud fights. But it’s always just fun to get to hang out with your friends and hang out.”
“Hey, I’m Wyatt Walker and this is my seventh year of 4-H. I just like the people that help put it on. There’s always someone there to help answer questions. It’s fun to come to the fair after working on the ranch and working with your cattle all summer. It’s just fun to be able to see everyone and have a good time. Fair is something I look forward to every year,” Wyatt said.
“Hi my name is Dalaney Childers and this is my seventh year. Honestly I wouldn’t have half of the friends that I do if it was not for 4-H. I have made so many memories and lifelong friends over the past seven years. And I think you guys for your hard work,” Dalaney said.
“Hi I’m Josie Sanders and this is my fifth year in 4-H. Some of my favorite memories are playing cards and just hanging out with everyone after a long day of showing. Just relaxing and having fun after you’ve worked hard,” she said.
“Hi I’m Caysen Robertson and this is my third year doing fair. Probably my favorite memory is the water fight,” he said quietly.
“My name is Seth Meyring and this is my sixth year in 4-H. Some of my favorite memories are just seeing all of the hard work pay off at fair; Of course seeing your friends after all of the shows and just playing cards and hanging out.”
“My name is Gavin Bell and my favorite memory is hanging out in the barn and being able to relax at the end of summer and just hang out,” Gavin said.
“I’m Gattlen Bell some of my favorite memories are hanging out by the campers and spending time with friends.”
“My name is Emily Johnston and this is my fourth year in 4-H. My favorite memory would have to be hanging out with friends and being able to take care of your animals all summer.”
“Hi I’m Rasin Bolek and my favorite memory is helping the little kids become better and hanging out with my friends.”
Jayce Meyring added, “This year in particular we were all crossing our fingers because with us being quarantined that meant we had more time with our animals and less time with our friends. So it was a big honor to be able to show off our projects and our hard work. We really wanted to thank you guys because it ended up making our summer feel more normal. Fair made it feel complete and made summer fun for us; so thank you guys.”
“At least you guys got to have a little bit of normalcy,” said Box Butte County Fair Board President Ron Henzler.
